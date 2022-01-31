For a large family, take home this 7 seater car for 91 thousand down payment, so much monthly EMI will have to be paid

If you love the Maruti Ertiga LXI, then here are the complete details of how to take this 7 seater car home with a very simple plan.

The MPV segment of the car sector is known for its utility-based cars that range from 5 to 7 seater premium cars that are used for both domestic and commercial purposes.

If your family is big and you also want to buy a 7 seater car, then here you can know the complete details of taking Maruti Ertiga, a popular car in this segment home with a very affordable plan.

The LXI variant of Maruti Ertiga has a starting price of Rs 8,12,500 which goes up to Rs 9,10,879 on-road. If you do not have such a big budget, then according to the plan mentioned here, you can take this car home with a very easy down payment.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy Maruti Ertiga LXI, then the company affiliated bank will give a loan of Rs 8,19,879 on this car.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 91,000 and after that, you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 17,339 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on Maruti Ertiga LXI has been fixed by the bank for 60 months i.e. 5 years and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

After knowing this down payment plan of Maruti Ertiga, now know every small detail of the features and specification of this car.

Talking about the engine of Maruti Ertiga, it has a 1462 cc single cylinder engine which is a 1.5 liter petrol engine, this engine generates power of 105 PS and peak torque of 138 Nm, and this engine is mated to manual transmission and automatic transmission. option is given.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like push button start-stop, auto climate control, rear AC vents, reverse parking camera, dual airbags on the front seats have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Ertiga, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 19.01 km per liter on petrol and this mileage becomes 26.08 km on CNG.