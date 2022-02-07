For a large family, you can buy 7 seater Maruti Ertiga for 3 to 5 lakhs, will get guarantee and warranty plan with loan

If you also want to buy Maruti Ertiga for your big family, then here you can know the complete plan to buy it at half price with attractive offers.

The number of cars coming in the MPV segment of the car sector is quite limited but these cars are widely preferred as these cars are also used for large family and commercial activities.

In which today we are talking about a popular 7 seater car in this segment, Maruti Ertiga, which is also the best selling MPV of its company.

The starting price of Maruti Ertiga is Rs 8.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which goes up to Rs 10.85 lakh when going to the top variant, but today we are telling about the plan in which you can take this car home for just half the price. Will be able

But before knowing the complete details of those offers, it is important for you to know the complete details of the features and specifications of this Maruti Ertiga.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti Ertiga, it has been given a 1462 cc 1.5 liter petrol engine, this engine generates power of 105 PS and peak torque of 138 Nm, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has been given a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with features like push button start-stop, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and reverse parking camera. .

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 19.01 kmpl on petrol. After knowing the details of Maruti Ertiga, now you know the complete details of the offers available on this car.

The Maruti Ertiga 2015, which has been posted for sale on the website of the Palakkad branch of Maruti True Value, has been priced at Rs 3,80,000 with finance being provided.

The 2015 model of Maruti Ertiga has been posted on the CARDEKHO website, which has been priced at Rs 5,58,000. The company is offering plans like Guarantee, Warranty, Road Side Assistance, Free RC Transfer and Third Party Insurance with it.

The 2014 model of this Maruti Ertiga has been posted for sale on the CARWALE website, which has been fixed at Rs 4.81 lakhs and is also being provided with the facility of finance.