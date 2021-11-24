For Afghan Refugees, a Choice Between Community and Opportunity
Fremont, CA. – Harris Mojadedi’s parents fled the communist revolution in Afghanistan four decades ago and came to this San Francisco suburb as refugees in 1986, due to the possible presence of a Persian-speaking doctor and a single Afghan grocery store.
Over the decades, with more and more refugees settling in Fremont, the area has become known as Little Kabul, a welcoming place where Mr. Mojadedi’s father, a former judge, and his wife can both find blue-collar jobs, find affordable housing. And raising their children surrounded by mosques, halal restaurants and thousands of other Afghans.
“When I went to school, I saw other Afghan children. I know my culture, and I feel like my community is part of Fremont, ”Mr. Mojadedi recently recalled playing Teka and Chapali Kebab during lunch with other young Afghans in the area.
But now that the United States has begun to absorb a new wave of refugees from Kabul in the last, turbulent days of the 20-year American war in Afghanistan, it is not clear that a place like Fremont would be ideal. Destination for them. Housing is out of reach in the Bay Area city, with one-bedroom apartments costing more than 2,500 a month. Jobs can be harder to find than in other parts of the country. The cost of living increases due to the nearby Silicon Valley. Longtime residents of Little Kabul are also moving to cheaper areas.
The option is to send refugees to places like Fargo, ND or Tulsa, Oklahoma, where jobs abound, homes are cheap, and the mayor is eager for new workers.
But those communities lack the cultural support that Mr. Mojadedi has experienced. Displaced Afghans will most likely find language barriers, some social services, and perhaps hostility towards foreigners. Already, there are signs of a backlash against refugees in some states where economic data indicate that they are most needed.
“Are we setting them up to fail there?” Homaira Hosseini, a lawyer and Afghan refugee who grew up in Little Kabul, asked during lunch. “They have no support. Or are we setting them up to fail where there are no jobs for them, but support? “
This is a difficult question for President Biden’s administration and the country’s nonprofit rehabilitation organizations as they work to find a place to live for the newly displaced Afghans. As of November 19, more than 22,500 have been resettled, including 3,500 in a week in October, and another 42,500 have been temporarily housed at eight military bases across the country in anticipation of their new homes.
Preliminary agreements between the State Department and resettlement agencies include sending 5,255 to California, 4,481 to Texas, 1,800 to Oklahoma, 1,679 to Washington, 1,610 to Arizona, and hundreds to almost every state. North Dakota will receive at least 49 refugees. Mississippi and Alabama will get at least 10.
Where the refugees go from there is up to the rehabilitation institutions in each state. Sometimes, refugees will be asked to live in communities where they already have family or friends. But officials said many of the displaced Afghans who arrived this summer had no ties to the United States.
“These people are coming at a time when the job market is very good,” said Jack Merkel, a former Democratic governor of Delaware who is overseeing rehabilitation efforts. “But they are coming at a time when the housing market is very tight.”
“Our job is to provide a safe and dignified welcome and to set people up for long-term success,” he said. “And that means we do everything we can to get them to affordable places, where we connect them to jobs.”
For Mr Biden, the failure to successfully mobilize refugees could play into the hands of conservative opponents of immigration – even those who helped the American people during the war – and claimed that Afghans would rob Americans of their jobs and pose a crime threat to communities. . After initially welcoming the refugees, the Republican governor of North Dakota has taken a hard line, echoing his party’s concern about investigating them.
Haumeen Karimi, a former refugee who has been a baker in the Afghan market in Little Kabul for thirty years, suffocated at the thought of another generation of Afghan refugees struggling to make a new life in the face of economic hardship and discrimination.
“They live in Afghanistan,” he said. Karimi said through an interpreter during a brief interview at Maiwand Market in downtown Fremont. “Their money was in the banks in Afghanistan, which is no longer available to them. So they’re starting with nothing. “
‘They need to find workers.’
Refugees are coming at a time of serious economic need – the shortage of workers across the country means the community is vulnerable to workers. In Fargo, where the unemployment rate is 2.8 percent, many restaurants have to close early because they are not getting enough workers.
“Everyone is looking for people,” said Daniel Hannaher, director of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service’s Fargo Rehabilitation Office, which is expected to receive several dozen refugees soon. “And, you know, now it’s got to the point where everyone is crazy about restaurants.”
The same is true in Tulsi, where the unemployment rate is 3.5 per cent and is declining. The city’s Republican mayor, GT Bynam, told Public Radio Tulsa that Tulsa is looking forward to seeing new refugees. From Afghanistan. “
Financial assistance for Afghan refugees flows through the Rehabilitation Agency in the form of one-time payments of up to 2 1,225 per person for food aid, rent, furniture and even the smallest amount of expenses. An additional $ 1,050 per person is sent to rehabilitation institutions to provide English classes and other services.
Because refugees are authorized to work in the United States, most aid is directed to help them find a job, Mr. Merkel said. Refugees are also eligible to receive Medicaid benefits and food stamps.
Historically, immigrants have worked quickly in the U.S. without hiring Americans.
According to a study published in the Journal of Economics last year by a trio of researchers at University College London, one in five new immigrants arriving in the United States find employment in the first year of arrival in the country, the highest rate in rich nations. Attitude. Employment rates for refugees in the United States will rise sharply in the coming years.
Former President Donald J. High-level critics of refugee acceptance, including top officials in the White House under Trump’s presidency, claim that immigrants compete with American workers – especially for low-paying jobs – and dramatically reduce how much current workers earn.
The majority of empirical economic research has found that this is not true. A detailed report, published by the State Department’s Office of the Chief Economist, examines the settlement patterns of past refugees in the United States, comparing the economic consequences of the areas in which they settled and those that did not. It found “strong causal evidence that refugees have no long-term adverse effects on the US labor market.”
However, economists say the current labor market reduces the likelihood that refugees will steal jobs or cut wages for people already here. U.S. employers created more than 10 million jobs nationwide in August, slightly less than the July record of 11 million. Workers have been slow to return to jobs or businesses left behind by the epidemic, leaving many restaurants and retailers desperate to rent.
Some, if any, of the earlier wave of refugees have entered the country with the demand for such large laborers across the country or the lure of labor-intensive parts that can pay relatively high starting salaries even for inexperienced workers.
And places like Fargo and Tulsa also offer affordable housing. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Fargo is $ 730 a month, less than a third of what is in Fremont. The average fare for basil is 60 760.
‘Support is important’
But some are concerned about sending Afghans to places where there are some familiar faces, and prejudice is more common.
In Michigan, which will receive at least 1,280 refugees, stickers with racist messages such as “Afghan refugee hunting permits” were posted in Ann Arbor by the white supremacist group Proud Boys.
In Oklahoma, State Republican Party President John Bennett posted a Facebook video in which he accused the Sharia of violating the Islamic legal code, refugees – without evidence – of being terrorists.
“Oklahoma, I encourage you to call and email the governor, call and email your legislators and tell them: don’t let Afghan refugees come to Oklahoma,” Mr Bennett said in the video.
“We are going to look at Islamophobia. We’re going to look at xenophobia, “said Spozami Nasiri, an immigration lawyer of Afghan descent living near Fremont. “We’re already seeing that.”
But Mr. Merkel said most communities – including conservative, Republican-leaning ones – are very welcoming. He credits the country’s veterans, who embraced the Afghans so strongly.
“When they are just as vocal, elected officials on both sides are very helpful,” Mr Merkel said.
Advocates say that despite the high cost of living and the availability of low-cost jobs, established Afghan enclaves like Fremont can provide a much-needed support network.
The International Rescue Committee, which runs a rehabilitation office in Oakland, California, near Fremont, said it had set up committees on housing, health, case management and legal issues before the mass exodus from Kabul this summer. The Oakland office expects at least 600 to 700 Afghan refugees to be resettled in the area.
People who go to Fremont will find a raft of current services as there are approximately 25,000 to 30,000 Afghans in the city: adult schools to teach them English; Mental health services for people in Afghanistan; And informal help from local mosques.
Some local banks in Fremont are partnering with the city to provide financial training.
“That support is serious,” said Jordan Tofighi, director of the Auckland office. “Some local mosques are distributing food. Some grocery stores have food pickup hours. ”
Fremont also prides itself on social service agencies, including the Afghan Coalition, which has been serving the Afghan community for decades. The Mizgon Darby, which works for the organization, is putting pressure on rehabilitation organizations, local governments and the state to provide more financial resources for the latest wave of refugees.
“The question is, they are settling in these different areas, who is the designated agency to help them in those cases?” Ms. Darby said during an interview in her Fremont office recently. “Who’s going to navigate for them or help them navigate?”
Mr. Karimi, a baker from Fremont Market, said he hopes the latest wave of refugees will have the support they need to thrive in their new country. He said people like himself are indebted to them for giving them jobs, money and incentives for new arrivals.
“If they want my blood,” he said, tears streaming down his face, promising to help the newcomers, “I will give them my blood.”
