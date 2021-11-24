For Afghan Refugees, a Choice Between Community and Opportunity

Fremont, CA. – Harris Mojadedi’s parents fled the communist revolution in Afghanistan four decades ago and came to this San Francisco suburb as refugees in 1986, due to the possible presence of a Persian-speaking doctor and a single Afghan grocery store.

Over the decades, with more and more refugees settling in Fremont, the area has become known as Little Kabul, a welcoming place where Mr. Mojadedi’s father, a former judge, and his wife can both find blue-collar jobs, find affordable housing. And raising their children surrounded by mosques, halal restaurants and thousands of other Afghans.

“When I went to school, I saw other Afghan children. I know my culture, and I feel like my community is part of Fremont, ”Mr. Mojadedi recently recalled playing Teka and Chapali Kebab during lunch with other young Afghans in the area.

But now that the United States has begun to absorb a new wave of refugees from Kabul in the last, turbulent days of the 20-year American war in Afghanistan, it is not clear that a place like Fremont would be ideal. Destination for them. Housing is out of reach in the Bay Area city, with one-bedroom apartments costing more than 2,500 a month. Jobs can be harder to find than in other parts of the country. The cost of living increases due to the nearby Silicon Valley. Longtime residents of Little Kabul are also moving to cheaper areas.