For Al Franken, a comeback effort goes through comedy clubs

It was a fairly typical night at the Comedy Cellar’s Village Underground with a procession of young comics telling jokes about couples, body issues, and unnatural sex. After Matteo Lane ended his set with a bedtime story with a porn star, came the curveball: The host introduced “the only performer on the lineup who was a United States senator”.

Then 70-year-old Al Franken, wearing glasses and a button-down shirt, slowly walked onto the stage. He looked back at the lane, took a thoughtful pause and said in sarcastic indignation: “He stole my act!”

Franken recently started with that joke as he’s refining material in basement rooms around town in preparation for a national stand-up tour. After a Senate career that ended with his resignation after several women accused him of sexual misconduct, including unwanted kissing, it’s his way of addressing how much he clings to a return to comedy. New York comics generally do not make impressions of Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, or do not honestly explain the reasons they remain a Democrat. And yet, four times in the past month I’ve seen Franken perform, he’s constantly laughing or even getting killed. The only time he really lost a crowd was after midnight when the fury of a rant about Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, (including a controversy about a ban on assault weapons) crowded the punch lines. . Franken’s set lasted a long time, about 50 minutes, and some of the comics that followed felt his need. “If it wasn’t for their gun law, I would have killed myself,” Nimesh Patel joked.

In Franken’s new material, he explains how, as a politician, he was often told by his staff not to be funny. It only leads to trouble. His work features a less censored Franken, one that includes a story of him inside the Senate cloakroom telling a joke about oral sex with Willie Nelson – Franken cleverly slammed by Senator Chuck Schumer of New York and Missouri. Former Senator Claire McCaskill, both Democrats, imitated. They crack jokes. Franken’s delivery is a Minnesota Mosie with a dashing energy alluding to untold emotions and futuristic ambition.