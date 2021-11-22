For Arbery’s Family and Friends, a Time of Anguish and Activism

Brunswick, Ga. – Theonza Brooks has been saddened ever since her family heard an initial account of the death of her nephew, Ahmed Arberry. Authorities say she was involved in a burglary and died after a gunfight.

Her own journey to investigate the scene of his death – his blood still visible on the ground – made her more skeptical. Nearly three months later, when a video of Mr Arberry being chased, shot in the corner, and then shot became public, she felt provoked and outraged – a rage that has lasted for almost two years.

Ms. Brooks, a 37-year-old retailer, is one of the many members of Mr. Arberry’s extended family and circle of friends who have mourned his death in February 2020. Over the past month, the trial of three men accused of murder has been going on in Glen County Courthouse. He was saddened to see the gruesome details of the last moments of Arbury’s life – but almost none of his humanity – described to the jury. Part of the family role, Ms. Brooks said, is helping people understand who her nephew was.

“This activism kicked me in which I didn’t see myself being a part of,” she said. “I think when I go out every day, I have to represent some kind of Ahmed.”