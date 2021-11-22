For Arbery’s Family and Friends, a Time of Anguish and Activism
Brunswick, Ga. – Theonza Brooks has been saddened ever since her family heard an initial account of the death of her nephew, Ahmed Arberry. Authorities say she was involved in a burglary and died after a gunfight.
Her own journey to investigate the scene of his death – his blood still visible on the ground – made her more skeptical. Nearly three months later, when a video of Mr Arberry being chased, shot in the corner, and then shot became public, she felt provoked and outraged – a rage that has lasted for almost two years.
Ms. Brooks, a 37-year-old retailer, is one of the many members of Mr. Arberry’s extended family and circle of friends who have mourned his death in February 2020. Over the past month, the trial of three men accused of murder has been going on in Glen County Courthouse. He was saddened to see the gruesome details of the last moments of Arbury’s life – but almost none of his humanity – described to the jury. Part of the family role, Ms. Brooks said, is helping people understand who her nephew was.
“This activism kicked me in which I didn’t see myself being a part of,” she said. “I think when I go out every day, I have to represent some kind of Ahmed.”
Ms. Brooks has regularly attended the trial, filling notebooks with detailed descriptions of what witnesses, lawyers and judges have said. At the end of the day, she cross-refers media coverage to make sure her tips are accurate before people around the world go live on Facebook to relay the day’s events.
Diane Arberry, another of Mr. Arberry’s aunts, stays out of the courthouse all day, talking to supporters every day. Also Carla Arberry, an aunt whose children were particularly close to Mr. Arberry. Ruby Arberry, another aunt of Mr. Arberry, has brought home cooked meals for family members and supporters. Mr. Arbury’s parents are present every day of the trial, each accompanied by his own lawyer, and sometimes the Rev. Al Sharpton and the Rev. Sitting down with high-profile civil rights activists, including Jesse Jackson.
“I try to look at every second, every minute because I don’t want to miss anything,” said Akim Baker. Arberry’s best friend since childhood. “I think if I take my eyes off it, I don’t want to be separated.”
Many of those closest to Mr. Arberry begin and end the day with prayer. They pray all day long to have the strength to watch. “We need prayer,” said Diane Arberry. “We want to keep praying, and we tell everyone out there to keep praying for us.”
Last week, black pastors from across the country joined the family in a support program in Brunswick after defense attorneys said black clergy and civil rights leaders should not be allowed in the courtroom because they could threaten the jury.
“My heart is filled with joy in this broken heart,” said Shri. Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbury’s mother, told the crowd before asking pastors and activists to name her son.
Ms. Brooks and Mr. Arbury’s other aunts were also there, wearing T-shirts that read, “These are black pastors for me.”
Mr. Arberry, 25, was known to his family and friends as a mod or quiz. He was a standout linebacker for the Brunswick High School Pirates and dreamed of playing professional football. He briefly left town to attend technical school but eventually returned to the Brunswick area, living with his mother. “His mother was his queen,” Mr Baker said.
He loves rapping and listening to trap music. After a hard day, he would occasionally go to Maggie Merit Park near Brunswick to wrap up to clear his mind. He had recently started landscaping with his father, and according to a friend, he was also working in a truck wash. He also had a mental illness that caused him to have hearing loss.
James Trimming, who grew up and played football with Mr. Arberry, described his devotion to his friends. He said Mr Arberry was always happy to have a babysit for his two children.
“If you call the model and he doesn’t pick up, he’ll call you back,” Mr Trimings said. “But if you don’t answer, he’ll find you because he’s worried you’ll be fine. Everyone should be lucky to have a friend like Mod.
Mr Arbury’s lawyers have made it difficult for families to hear the picture painted for the men accused of his death. One lawyer argued that his assailants had reason to believe Mr Arberry was responsible for a break-in in the neighborhood, describing him as an “intruder” who was caught four times in a “surround robbery” video of a house under construction. Neighbor.
Understand the murder of Ahmed Arberry
Shooting. On February 23, 2020, Ahmed Arberry, a 25-year-old black man, was chased and shot dead by three white men while jogging near his home on the outskirts of Brunswick, Ga. It was Mr. Arberry’s assassination. Captured in a graphic video that was viewed by a large number of people.
Mr Arberry’s aunt and grandmother said the day the medical examiner spoke was the hardest. The witness left no doubt in his mind that Mr. Arberry died alone in panic.
Ms. Brooks has been focusing on that moment ever since she first learned of her nephew’s death. Although she and Mr. Arberry separated after moving to a different part of town with his mother, they spent a lot of time together in the months that followed. When his mother was out of work, she checked in every few days. He didn’t have a car, so she made sure he had groceries.
On February 23, 2020, Ms. Brooks moved out of Brunswick to a neighborhood of Satila Shores outside of Brunswick – her disbelief at the news of Mr. Arbury’s death there was forcing her to look at herself.
“I was upset,” she said. She was surprised to find that the house where her nephew was accused of theft had no windows or doors; It was still under construction.
“Burglary,” she said. “My mind kept playing, ‘How can you steal this?'”
Ms. Brooks began tracking local news articles mentioning Mr. Arberry, trying to put together what happened. She wanted everyone to know what happened to her nephew and to hold his killers responsible.
Eventually, three men – Travis McMillan, his father, Gregory McMillan, and their neighbor William Bryan – were charged with murder. The lawsuit became one of the most high-profile cases in the country in the wake of the shooting deaths of black people and the wave of protests against systematic racism. In Georgia, this prompted lawmakers to enact hate crime laws and drastically break state arrest laws.
In the months that followed, Ms. Brooks met Mr. Bruce on the streets of Brunswick. Chanting Arberry’s name, knocking on residents’ doors and telling the story of her nephew’s life and death, urging them to vote for the district attorney who initially refused to accuse them. Suspected in Mr. Arbury’s murder. Her nephew’s name and surname are on her car, on her clothes, on her jewelry.
“Travis McMillan got up and talked about being scared of his son,” Ms. Brooks said. “Maud was someone’s son. What about the boy he took away from Wanda and Marcus? The child we love will never be seen again, who will never go home again?
