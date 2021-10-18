For beating the driver, the SP sent to the headquarters, Baghel said – it is wrong to beat up the subordinate

The SP of Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh got trapped after beating his driver driver. The government has removed them from there and sent them to the headquarters. After this incident, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed to remove the police officer. Baghel said in a tweet that police officers are expected to treat criminals with strictness, but beating up a subordinate employee in an indecent manner is not pardonable.

Superintendent of Police Uday Kiran has denied the allegations. He has said that the driver was only reprimanded. He said the driver was only scolded for acting properly. Uday is a 2015 batch IPS. Narayanpur Collector Dharmesh Sahu said that the tribal society has submitted a memorandum regarding the incident of assault with the driver. Further action will be taken after investigation on all these issues.

According to the case, on Monday in Narayanpur district, Superintendent of Police Uday Kiran’s driver Jail Lal Netam has alleged that he thrashed the car for not cleaning it. Netam said that when he reached the SP in the morning, he got angry over the lack of cleaning of the car. They beat him up. He says that after the beating he is not able to walk properly. At present Netam is admitted in the government hospital. The doctors there have kept him under observation. He is being thoroughly investigated.

Police officers are expected to deal strictly with criminals. It is not excusable to beat up a subordinate employee by being inappropriate. Instructions have been issued to remove Narayanpur’s superintendent of police who behaved uncontrollably. — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 18, 2021

According to PTI, Narayanpur district unit chief of Sarva Adivasi Samaj, Sonu Korram, told that members of the tribal society met Netam in the hospital. Assured to stand with him to get him justice.

Korram said that the Governor and the Chief Minister have submitted a memorandum to the Narayanpur Collector demanding action against the Superintendent of Police. He asked to register a case against the officer under the SC/ST Act. He says that the SP also said casteist things to Netam, which has hurt him mentally.