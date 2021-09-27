For Broadway Torn By A Pandemic, A Split-Personality Tonys

Demon I would question whether theater is inherently “great” as TV or any other art form. But another argument, another day. The special thing is that if the theater wants to celebrate his hard work and creative spirit, you can rent a nice hall for him and do it privately. If you expect a broadcast TV audience, your obligations are different – no one deserves the attention of millions. But I’ll admit that (to my surprise) the first, industry-awards portion did a better job of conveying the excitement and power of actually being in the theater!

Green The “concert” half, not a bad idea in theory, was in fact so poorly routine and timed that it wiped out all the benefits of the “prize”. The final 30 minutes, which felt like an entire extra day, was a train wreck of bad calls: ballads, duets, redundant improvisations from “Freestyle Love Supreme”—when you actually got to say “Moulin Rouge!” kicklines and confetti cannons.

vincentelli I don’t think I’ll ever hear “Moulin Rouge!” Anything. That said, that number worked on TV and may have done its job, which is to sell tickets.

Green I “Moulin Rouge!” I’m not a big fan of. myself, but I thought it looked great on screen, using the cool medium to tone down its frantic red hotness. Even though it may not have won 10 awards, the most of any show, it must have done itself very well with that performance.

Demon The flow of the CBS part was weird. The “concert” was not an awards show, but had three major awards, and the last was given half an hour before the end, breaking the pace. I also question whether the song choices—between the production’s general nostalgia and Broadway’s reliance on jukebox musicals—did much to sell audiences looking to experience the new theater. (Disclosure: I already have tickets to “Caroline, or Change.”) You’re telling me to feel excited (and safe) to go back to the theater in 2021, and give me a selection of songs like these. which I could hear in one night. “American Idol” in 2005.

vincentelli And as in “American Idol,” there was no mention of dramas, which the Tonys still don’t know what to do with. Until I blinked and remembered it, no attempt was made to describe him, let alone excerpts.