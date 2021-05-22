For Colleges, Coronavirus Vaccine Mandates Often Depend on Which Party Is in Power

For greater than 400 schools and universities, it’s being billed because the ticket to a traditional yr on campus: Require all college students to be vaccinated for the coronavirus earlier than they will matriculate subsequent fall.

From only one college in March, to a dozen by the primary week of April, the trickle has turn into a tide over the previous month — relying on simply the place college students are attending college.

In a divided nation, faculty vaccine mandates are largely following acquainted fault strains. As of this weekend, solely 34 — roughly 8 p.c — are in states that voted for Donald J. Trump, in accordance with a tracker created by The Chronicle of Larger Schooling. 9 of these have been added on Friday, when Indiana College and its satellite tv for pc campuses grew to become uncommon public universities in a Republican-controlled state to mandate vaccines. Although the 400 campuses are solely about 10 p.c of the nation’s roughly 4,000 schools and universities, consultants say the political hole is prone to persist.

With many schools going through falling enrollments and monetary strain, the choice whether or not to require vaccinations can have enormous penalties. Significantly in Republican-controlled states, faculty presidents are weighing a fragile equation — half security, half politics, half peer strain and half financial self-interest.