For Hong Kong’s Domestic Workers During Covid, Discrimination Is Its Own Epidemic

HONG KONG — The noodle store was doing a brisk Friday night enterprise, with diners crowded at shared tables. Eni Lestari, a migrant home employee in Hong Kong, noticed a seat close to one other lady and hurried to assert it.
Out of the blue, the girl stood, and, in response to Ms. Lestari, declared that she wouldn’t sit close to her.
She didn’t give a cause. However hours earlier, the Hong Kong authorities had ordered just about all the metropolis’s 370,000 migrant home staff — largely Southeast Asian ladies in an in any other case largely racially homogeneous metropolis — to take coronavirus exams and vaccines. Officers mentioned they had been “excessive danger” for an infection, due to their behavior of “mingling” with different migrant staff.
“They don’t take into consideration us as people who even have a social life,” mentioned Ms. Lestari, who got here to Hong Kong from Indonesia 20 years in the past. “The frustration and anger of the Hong Kong public throughout Covid-19 — now it’s directed on the home staff.”
Ms. Lestari ordered takeout as an alternative.
All over the world, the pandemic has uncovered the plight of migrant and different low-paid staff, whose labor undergirds native economies however is commonly unrecognized or exploited. Hong Kong has one of many world’s highest densities of migrant home staff, who make up about 10 p.c of the working inhabitants.
Even earlier than the outbreak, the employees — whose jobs embody cooking, cleansing and caretaking — confronted widespread discrimination. They’re assured solely someday off every week and are legally required to reside of their employer’s properties. Their minimal wage is $596 per thirty days, with no authorized restrict on working hours. Whereas most foreigners who reside within the metropolis for seven years qualify for everlasting residency, the legislation excludes migrant staff.
Within the pandemic, authorities officers and employers have invoked public well being to impose extra restrictions.
Domestic staff — euphemistically referred to as “helpers” — have described being barred from leaving their employers’ properties on their break day, within the title of stopping an infection. Those that can go away say they’re harassed by the police and passers-by. The federal government has repeatedly accused the employees of violating social distancing restrictions, although different teams, together with expatriates and rich locals, have been on the coronary heart of town’s main outbreaks.
Officers singled out home staff with their first, and solely, vaccination order. The requirement didn’t apply to the employees’ employers, with whom they’re in each day contact.
The Hong Kong authorities ultimately relented, after a public backlash.
“Now we have to defend ourselves from the employers’ strain, and in addition from the general public and in addition from the federal government,” mentioned Ms. Lestari, who based the Affiliation of Indonesian Migrant Workers. “It’s been very intense.”
The testing and vaccination requirement was introduced April 30, after two staff examined optimistic for variant strains of the virus. Officers mentioned that every one 370,000 home staff, besides those that had already been vaccinated, would should be examined.
Workers would additionally should be vaccinated earlier than renewing their visas. Whereas vaccine hesitancy is excessive throughout Hong Kong, Legislation Chi-kwong, town’s labor secretary, mentioned in a information convention that the employees had been in a “completely different scenario” than locals. If they didn’t wish to get vaccinated, he added, “they’ll go away Hong Kong.”
Workers denounced the announcement as racist. Officers from the Philippines and Indonesia — Hong Kong’s major sources of migrant labor — objected. A couple of days later, Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief govt, withdrew the vaccination requirement, although she maintained the one consideration had been public well being.
However the testing requirement remained — and final week, Mrs. Lam ordered a second spherical, although the primary had yielded simply three optimistic circumstances.
“What’s the scientific foundation?” mentioned Dolores Balladares, a Filipina employee and spokeswoman for Asian Migrants Coordinating Physique, an advocacy group. “Are they not fed up with considering that migrant home staff are virus carriers?”
For many staff, the newest announcement was probably the most blatant instance of their unfair therapy through the pandemic.
Officers have stepped up patrols at widespread gathering areas for staff and deployed “cell broadcasts” to remind them to remain aside.
In December, a lawmaker proposed locking down staff on their break day. She didn’t suggest any restrictions through the week, once they usually purchase groceries and run different errands.
Mr. Legislation, the labor secretary, rejected that proposal on the time, noting that the an infection fee amongst home staff was half of the speed in most people.
Maricel Jaime, a Filipina employee who has been in Hong Kong for six years, mentioned she had come to anticipate fixed supervision on Sundays, when most home staff are off. During Christmas, she and her buddies had been cautious to assemble in small teams and to take care of distance. Nonetheless, every time they briefly obtained shut — to move round meals, or to retrieve one thing from a bag — officers hurried over to chastise them, she mentioned.
“The police are round us, all the time checking. Even when we’re following the principles, the police are nonetheless hassling us,” Ms. Jaime mentioned.
The police additionally monitor restaurant and bar districts widespread amongst locals and expatriates. Whereas these teams can even collect in personal, home staff don’t have any alternative however to socialize in public areas — in parks, underneath footbridges — as a result of they don’t have any house of their very own.
On a latest Sunday, on a single block within the central enterprise district the place many home staff had been gathered alongside the sidewalk, a dozen officers within the beige uniforms of the Meals and Environmental Hygiene Division walked previous inside a couple of minutes. They reminded staff who weren’t consuming or consuming to place their masks on, or just stood close by, watching.
Some staff mentioned that they had no drawback with the testing mandate. At a testing middle on a latest Tuesday, one employee mentioned it was a small trade-off for attending to work in Hong Kong, the place pay was a lot increased than at dwelling in Indonesia.
However these financial realities have made it troublesome for staff who really feel mistreated to defend themselves. Ms. Jaime mentioned she had taken up home work as a result of her job as a trainer within the Philippines couldn’t assist her dad and mom.
“If I had been alone, I’d moderately return, as an alternative of working right here in Hong Kong with that sort of discrimination,” she mentioned.
Authorized recourse is restricted. Hong Kong enacted an anti-discrimination legislation 12 years in the past. However the Equal Alternatives Fee, the group that investigates complaints, has by no means taken a racial discrimination case to courtroom on behalf of a complainant, mentioned Puja Kapai, a legislation professor on the College of Hong Kong who research ethnic minorities’ rights.
The identical day {that a} staff’ advocacy group filed a criticism concerning the testing and vaccination requirement with the fee this month, the fee’s chairman instantly denied that the rule was discriminatory. (He had, nevertheless, beforehand mentioned that limiting entry to eating places by vaccination standing might be discriminatory.)
Regardless of the eye that the pandemic has delivered to the difficulties confronted by migrant staff, Professor Kapai mentioned she doubted that governments would embrace reform. Hong Kong’s economic system has been battered by the outbreak, making pay raises for home staff unlikely, and few native residents have spoken out within the staff’ protection.
“I don’t suppose there’s a lot of an incentive for the Hong Kong authorities to do something in a different way,” she mentioned.
Nonetheless, some staff are attempting to create change.
Ms. Jaime, who can be a frontrunner in a union for home staff, mentioned she spends her Sundays attempting to tell different staff of their rights — whereas complying with social distancing guidelines.
“I’ve concern to go outdoors due to Covid,” she mentioned. “However I’ve a lot concern that this sort of discrimination will worsen and worse.”
Pleasure Dong contributed analysis
