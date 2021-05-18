For Hong Kong’s Domestic Workers During Covid, Discrimination Is Its Own Epidemic

HONG KONG — The noodle store was doing a brisk Friday night enterprise, with diners crowded at shared tables. Eni Lestari, a migrant home employee in Hong Kong, noticed a seat close to one other lady and hurried to assert it.

Out of the blue, the girl stood, and, in response to Ms. Lestari, declared that she wouldn’t sit close to her.

She didn’t give a cause. However hours earlier, the Hong Kong authorities had ordered just about all the metropolis’s 370,000 migrant home staff — largely Southeast Asian ladies in an in any other case largely racially homogeneous metropolis — to take coronavirus exams and vaccines. Officers mentioned they had been “excessive danger” for an infection, due to their behavior of “mingling” with different migrant staff.

“They don’t take into consideration us as people who even have a social life,” mentioned Ms. Lestari, who got here to Hong Kong from Indonesia 20 years in the past. “The frustration and anger of the Hong Kong public throughout Covid-19 — now it’s directed on the home staff.”