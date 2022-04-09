For Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Group C posts, 10th pass can apply, check salary

This is good news for candidates awaiting Indian Army Recruitment 2022. Grenadiers Regimental Center, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) has invited applications for Group C posts in the Indian Army. If you are 10th pass and have fulfilled the required qualification, you can apply for this recruitment (Indian Army Recruitment 2022). Applications will be accepted in offline mode only. How to apply and other important information can be seen below.The Indian Army Recruitment 2022 (Sena Bharati 2022) will recruit eligible candidates for the posts of Cook, Tailor, Barber, Range Watchman and Cleaner for Group C. According to the notification issued by the Indian Army, eligible candidates can apply for 30 days (26 April 2022) from the date of publication of the notification in the employment news (26 March 2022). Please read this instruction carefully before applying.

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Cook – 09 posts

Taylor – 01 post

Barber – 01 post

Range Watchman – 01 post

Cleaner – 02 posts

Total number of vacancies – 14 posts

Educational Qualification for Military Recruitment 2022

Cook – Must have passed matriculation examination from a recognized board. Must know Indian cooking.

Tailor- Passed Matriculation Examination with ITI pass certificate as a tailor in a government recognized institute.

Matriculation pass or equivalent examination from a recognized board with proficiency in barber-barber trade.

Range Watchman- Matriculation pass with one year experience.

Cleaner – Know your responsibilities after passing 10th standard. Must also have one year experience.

That’s the salary

Cooking – Rs.19900 (Level-2)

Taylor – Rs. 18000 (Level-1)

Barber – Rs. 18000 (Level-1)

Range Watchman – Rs. 18000 (Level-1)

Cleaner – Rs. 18000 (Level-1)

Age range

The age limit for general category candidates applying for Indian Army Group C posts should be minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years. The upper age limit will be 28 years for OBC, 30 years for SC and ST and category wise disabled candidates will be given separate upper age age exemption. Read the instructions carefully for full details.

Learn how to apply offline

First visit the official website of Indian Army indianarmy.nic.in. Scroll down and click on the link ‘Advertisement FOR RECRUITMENT OF CIVIL VACANCIES’ in the new What’s section. A notification will open, in which check and download the application form given below. Fill in the required details and send along with the relevant documents to Commandant, Grenadiers Regimental Center, Jabalpur (MP) PIN-482001.