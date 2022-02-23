Education

For Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Multi-Tasking Staff post, 10th pass can apply

10th pass candidates have ample opportunity to join the Indian Army. The Integrated Headquarters of the MOD (Army) Camp has invited applications from eligible and aspiring candidates for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (Indian Army MTS Recruitment 2022). Candidates wishing to apply for Indian Army MTS (Cleaner) Recruitment have been given till March 11, 2022. Candidates can apply in the prescribed format through the official website of Indian Army joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Who can apply?
A total of 7 vacancies will be filled through the Indian Army MTS Recruitment 2022 campaign. To apply, you must have passed the Matriculation (Class 10th) examination or have a certificate equivalent to a recognized board. Must have 6 months experience of housekeeping from civil or government office. Candidates should be able to do many jobs as MTS in addition to specific trades. See the official notice here-

Selection process
The selection will be in 4 stages. These include document verification (screening), written test, medical test and interview round. The written test for the post of MTS (Safaiwala) will be conducted in Delhi and will be followed by a practical test. Venue of Written Test and Demonstration Test – Written Examination and Demonstration will be held at Integrated Headquarters MOD (Army) Camp, Rao Tula Marg, New Delhi-110010.

How to apply?
Download the application from the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in and fill it as per instructions. Candidates should be sent to Headquarters Mode (Army) Camp, Rao Ram Marg, New Delhi-110010 11 along with the completed form of age, eligibility, experience, occupation, caste certificate, domicile and recent passport size photo certified by Gazetted Officer. Will be shipping on or before March 2022.

Recruitment in Indian Navy
The Indian Navy has also filled more than 1500 posts for Tradesman (Skilled). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online in due course on the official website of Indian Navy joinindiannavy.gov.in. Online applications will start from 22nd February 2022. The last date to submit application (provisional) is March 20, 2022. You can click here for more information.

