For Israel and Hamas, Hard Choices Before Any Talks Could Begin

BRUSSELS — United States and Egyptian mediators are heading to Israel to start de-escalation talks, however the antagonists face essential political selections earlier than they may agree to start discussions on ending the violence.

Each Israel and Hamas first have to seek out methods to spin a story of victory for his or her publics, analysts say, however the job will likely be simpler for Hamas than for Israel.

Israel’s caretaker prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has to calculate the influence of the preventing on his political future, made extra difficult by the inner unrest between Jews and Israeli Arabs in quite a few cities inside Israel. The essential choice for Israel is whether or not “victory” requires sending floor troops into Gaza, which might lengthen the battle and considerably enhance the variety of useless and wounded on each side.

For the Palestinians, the indefinite postponement of elections final month by the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, created a vacuum that Hamas is greater than keen to fill. Hamas argues that it’s the solely Palestinian faction that, with its giant stockpile of improved missiles, is defending the holy locations of Jerusalem, turning Mr. Abbas right into a spectator.