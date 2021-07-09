For Matteo Berrettini, This Wimbledon Was Years in the Making

“I wanted to wait until he decides to become a tennis player because sometimes there are young people who start too early to become professionals,” said Santopadre, who still coaches Berrettini more than a decade later, in an interview. “I wanted him to know he wanted to be a tennis player.”

At Berrettini, Santopadre saw a player able to break the mold of the typical Italian tennis player who relies on high-spinning forehands on clay courts, and he “tried to force him to be less conservative in his game”.

Berrettini attributes his early belief to Santopadre’s vision for where his career has gone.

“One of the best things I’ve done in my career is that I really trusted Vincenzo when I was younger,” Berrettini said. “He looked at me and saw that I was getting taller, that I was getting tall, and he said to me, ‘Look, you’re going to be an aggressive player. You are going to serve bombs and try to earn the point as soon as you can.

Santopadre said that while many young players returned to tactics that enabled them to win games at the junior level, Berrettini was committed to the style of first-strike, high-reward tennis that Santopadre wanted him to play.

“He told me that one of the best things we did was understand that there was a long-term plan to be a really good player,” Santopadre said. “He didn’t care about the results when he was younger; he just wanted to improve. His mentality was all about it.