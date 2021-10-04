For Mediapro and French soccer, a crisis with many fathers

Roures, in an interview with The New York Times shortly before his audience with lawmakers, doubled down on his belief that his plan could have worked if the pandemic hadn’t changed everything. For this to work, however, MediaPro’s new channel, Telefoot, would need to attract three million subscribers, far more than the reported 300,000 it had managed to entice by the time of its collapse.

Given how things unfolded, Rores now says, it was the French league that made the mistake of not negotiating with him again. They argue that their new offer – about 580 million euros, or about $675 million – was more than double the amount the league is getting from Amazon; that the government’s failure to tackle piracy also contributed to Mediapro’s hasty exit; And France’s top pay-TV operator, Canal Plus, tried to abuse its dominant position.

This stance could explain why he was unable to negotiate his contract with the league in the fall of 2020. Rours, a team owner who also sits on the board of the French league, “lost all credibility, and no one wanted to hear about him.”

A spokesperson for the league did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Rores, who rose to prominence at the turn of the century when he acquired home rights to Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, laments the price he paid. “There has been significant reputation damage for us,” he said in an interview from MediaPro’s headquarters in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Asked whether any part of his entry into French football woke him up at night, he said no: “I sleep like a baby.”

While in his interviews Rours attempted to provide various explanations for what happened, he declined to point fingers directly at France’s clubs or its league. But he suggested that his new approach from the sidelines offered him a glimpse of the structural problem he suggested could leave the French league in the shadow of its rivals forever: the teams there, Rours said, Players rely heavily on trading to balance their books. .