For Netanyahu, like Trump, Only ‘Fraud’ Can Explain His Defeat

TEL AVIV — For Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel is witnessing “the best election fraud within the historical past of the nation.” For Donald Trump, defeat final November was “the crime of the century.” The 2 males’s language overlaps, it appears, as a result of their overwhelming sense of invincibility is confounded by democratic course of.

Naftali Bennett, a right-wing nationalist, will take workplace as Israel’s prime minister Sunday, if authorized by parliament, however Mr. Netanyahu’s raging assault on his seemingly successor exhibits no signal of relenting. He has stated there’s a “deep state” conspiracy.

Mr. Netanyahu accuses Mr. Bennett of conducting a “hearth sale on the nation.” A “authorities of capitulation” awaits Israel after a “stolen” election, he says. As for the media, it’s supposedly attempting to silence him via “whole fascism.”

Though it seems that a peaceable democratic transition in Israel will happen, nothing is definite.