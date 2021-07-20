For Now, Oakland Moves Forward With Ballpark Plan

Numerous reservations were voiced from all parties involved, but Oakland City Council voted to accept an amended financial terms sheet that advances negotiations for a new athletics stadium.

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, in which terms were set for a $ 12 billion redevelopment project of the city’s Howard Terminal area that would include a state-of-the-art baseball stadium, the team made it clear that a vote not seal fate, forcing to leave the city where it has been played for more than 50 years.

Council members, several of whom expressed their distaste for the draft being negotiated in the media, responded by voting in favor of the list of terms, 6-1, with one abstention.

Whatever the final margin, deep reservations were expressed on both sides as to the viability of the project.