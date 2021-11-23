For Rules in Technology, the Challenge is to Balance Code and Law

This article is part of our latest DealBook special report that will shape the coming decades.

Lawrence Lessig, a professor at Harvard Law, told computer scientists for the first time that they are the undisputed regulators of the digital age – about 20 years ago – they shouted coder. “I am not a politician. I’m a programmer, “recalls Mr. Lessig.

Now, “the code is the law” – Mr. In Lessig’s 1999 book, Code and Other Laws of Cyberspace, the notion doesn’t bother young engineers or lawyers, says the professor. It is “clear” for digital natives that technology values ​​behavior with non-neutral rules.

Big tech companies are reluctant to acknowledge that Meta, a social media company formerly known as Facebook, is moving toward setting up a judicial panel of experts to evaluate decisions made to some extent through programming. And while a relatively young sector of technology – the cryptocurrency industry – has embraced the concept of “code as law”, some companies have explicitly argued that code could be a better mediator than traditional regulators.

Many crypto fans are betting on a future where we banking, create, play, operate and trade on platforms with show codes and automated “smart contracts” that thrive in the field of decentralized finance (DeFi) that are pre-programmed to respond. In specific sets of terms, at least theoretically, billions of dollars worth of transactions are already handled every day without the need for human intervention.