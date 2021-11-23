For Rules in Technology, the Challenge is to Balance Code and Law
Lawrence Lessig, a professor at Harvard Law, told computer scientists for the first time that they are the undisputed regulators of the digital age – about 20 years ago – they shouted coder. “I am not a politician. I’m a programmer, “recalls Mr. Lessig.
Now, “the code is the law” – Mr. In Lessig’s 1999 book, Code and Other Laws of Cyberspace, the notion doesn’t bother young engineers or lawyers, says the professor. It is “clear” for digital natives that technology values behavior with non-neutral rules.
Big tech companies are reluctant to acknowledge that Meta, a social media company formerly known as Facebook, is moving toward setting up a judicial panel of experts to evaluate decisions made to some extent through programming. And while a relatively young sector of technology – the cryptocurrency industry – has embraced the concept of “code as law”, some companies have explicitly argued that code could be a better mediator than traditional regulators.
Many crypto fans are betting on a future where we banking, create, play, operate and trade on platforms with show codes and automated “smart contracts” that thrive in the field of decentralized finance (DeFi) that are pre-programmed to respond. In specific sets of terms, at least theoretically, billions of dollars worth of transactions are already handled every day without the need for human intervention.
Users have full faith in programming. No one shares personal information. The code does all this and is supposed to be the whole law. “There is no human decision. There is no human error. No process. Everything works quickly and autonomously, “said Robert Lesnar, founder of the DeFi Money Market Protocol compound, in an interview in August.
But while the idea of a completely neutral, self-patrolling system is appealing, high-profile accidents have cast doubt on the idea that the code is a sufficient form of self-regulation – or that it is free from human error and manipulation.
The smart contract is automatically activated when certain conditions are met. So if there is a bug in the system, the user can technically trigger an unsolicited transfer while complying with the code’s “rules”. This allowed the theft of $ 600 million from the poly network this summer, allowing users to transfer cryptocurrencies to blockchain networks. Thieves took advantage of an error in the code to override smart contract notifications and initiated large-scale transfers, arguing that the automation was essentially tricked into fulfilling the right conditions for transfer.
“You could say to a smart contract, ‘Give me all your money,’ and if you did, would that be theft?” Nicholas Weaver, a computer scientist at the University of California, Berkeley, wrote about the theft. Unlike old-school contracts, Weaver writes, ambiguities cannot be resolved in court with smart contracts, and automated deals are irreversible – so developers should resort to begging when things go wrong.
चोरी 600 million after theft, poly network Tweeted a request They started with “Dear Hacker”, asking them to return the funds and calling the act “a major financial crime.” Eventually, most of the money was refunded, law enforcement stopped talking, and hackers said they wanted the code to be flawed to protect the network.
Similarly, a software upgrade in the compound in September resulted in an erroneous release of 90 million to users. Mr Lesnar said recipients who did not return the crypto would be notified Tax officer, His community is outraged to downplay the claim that the program cannot technically comply with traditional regulatory requirements to identify users. The request also reduced claims that DeFi does not need to be overseen by traditional regulators – Mr. Lesnar cited government authority when a problem arose.
For now, DeFi platform regulators operate in gray space, subject to private coder legislation that claims no control over the organization’s administrative programs. Platforms and apps built for blockchain networks are often built into a new type of business structure known as decentralized autonomous organizations or DAOs, which are clearly democratically controlled by a community of users voting with crypto tokens.
But people are always behind the code, as disasters show.
“It’s all code, and no human is true. In emergencies, when you look at where the power is, “said Thibault Schreppel, who teaches law at the University of Amsterdam and develops a” computer distrust “project at Stanford University’s Codex Center for Legal Informatics.
The reason no one wants to claim control over decentralized programs is because it limits accountability – no one has control, no one is punished for problems, and nowhere to enforce the law, Mr. Shreppel explained. “But the idea that code – alone – is enough is wrong,” he said. And if the blockchain community is using the code to avoid regulation, Mr. Shreppel argues that this will only hinder innovation.
He is part of a generation of tech-savvy lawyers who want to bridge the gap between code and law. Ideally, he said, code and law could work together. Smart contracts on blockchain can be used by businesses for collusion or to increase competition, so regulators can collaborate with key developers of decentralized systems to analyze code and software programming. Similarly, policymakers may begin to translate traditional concepts of risk mitigation into decentralized finance program codes, considering the equivalent of reserve requirements for banks in the parameters for programs.
Chris Giancarlo, a former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and author of “Cryptodad: The Fight for the Future of Money” at Wilkie Farr & Gallagher, a law firm, said: . ” Still, he asks, “Shouldn’t we try to reconsider the approach to regulating the same strategic objectives, but in a different way?”
Mr. Lesig agrees. “We need a more sophisticated approach, with behavioral psychologists and economists sitting next to technologists and lawyers,” he said. “We are facing an existing threat to our democracy and we do not have 20 years to wait.”
