For Schumer and Pelosi, a career challenge with no margin for error

Ms Pelosi has been in difficult situations before. She had to endure enough anti-abortion Democrats to support the House’s version of the Affordable Care Act without losing the Liberals, who were already smart on the Senate’s boycott of a new government-run plan, or “public option,” Private insurance that could compete in Bill’s insurance market.

Then Senate Democratic leaders suddenly lost their filibuster-proof, 60-vote majority, after Scott Brown, a Republican, Edward M. Washington surprised Washington by winning a special election in Massachusetts to fill the Senate seat left vacant by Kennedy’s death. Ms Pelosi had to persuade House Democrats to swallow their pride, forget months of painstaking negotiations and pass the Senate’s version of the Affordable Care Act as the House-Senate agreement that would be blocked by Republicans.

“The Affordable Care Act was a huge challenge,” said Florida Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was in the lead at the time. “I mean, passing comprehensive health care reform and completely changing the health care delivery system in this country? Yes, I would say that was comparable to the current effort”.

The social policy and climate change bill doesn’t serve an entirely new government like a health law, but within the scope of its ambitions, it may be even more difficult to pull off. It will expand unprecedented income support programs, such as the child tax credit passed this year, make preschoolers universal and community college nearly universal, create a federally paid family and medical leave benefit, and give the country oil, gas and gas benefits. And trying to do away with coal. To name a few of its programs, for renewable fuels and electric vehicles. And it will pay off for all that by taxing the rich and corporations, possibly in ways never before.

Given the narrow majority of Democrats, this has created any number of choke points that could sink the bill. Oregon Representative Kurt Schrader has said he wants a bill that would cost less than $1 trillion over 10 years. Several House members say they cannot accept the bill’s tough approach to drug prices. One of them, Representative Scott Peters of California, voted on Saturday against the full package as it exited the budget committee, another bad sign for Democrats.

Arizona’s Ms. Cinema has privately told allies that she will not accept any corporate or income tax rate increases. But recent discussions by Senate Democrats about adding a carbon tax to a bill to tackle climate change and help replace that revenue have come up against concerns raised by three Texas House Democrats. In a letter to Ms. Cinema and Ms. Manchin, she expressed her opposition to several provisions in the bill aimed at combating climate change, and also came out against raising the minimum tax on foreign income from US companies, where it was implemented in 2017. was determined in. .