For Some South Africans, de Klerk Missed Chances for True Reconciliation



The video was a “last minute review of history” and was directed by Shri. To preserve his legacy as the hero who freed Mandela from prison, Shri. De Clark was a self-conscious effort, said Sithenbil Mbete, a senior lecturer at the University of Pretoria.

“The saddest part of FW de Klerk’s death is that he died with a lot of mystery,” Ms Mbete said.

Of these secrets, there is no information about the plot that led to the assassination of “Craddock Four”, four activists were killed by state security forces in 1985 as violence escalated in the last years of apartheid, analysts and relatives of the victims said.

“He takes all that knowledge with him and it deprives us of the truth and the death of Craddock Four,” said Lucano Calata, the son of one of the activists. While his family refused to have a direct relationship with Mr de Clerk, they pressured him to disclose any information that could lead to a lawsuit, and the plaintiffs demanded in vain to force him to do so.

“If he had said, ‘I’m sorry, and I’m going to do this with my property, with my foundation, now, I’m going to say it in a way that people would have done in the morning.’ Account for my part ‘- but there was nothing in it, “said Michael Lapsley, an Anglican cleric and anti-apartheid activist who lost both his hands when he opened a letter bomb sent by apartheid government security forces in 1990.

“No matter how much he admits that apartheid was a mistake, he refuses to accept it as a gross violation of human rights,” said Mack Maharaj, an anti-apartheid activist who took part in the negotiations to end the discrimination. System

Incumbent South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who led those negotiations on behalf of the African National Congress, was more kind, thanking Mr. De Clerk appreciated.