For Sutton Foster, Crochet Is a Survival Strategy

“It was mental illness that was never treated, never treated,” Hunter Foster said in a phone interview. After mentioning that he spends as much time outside as possible, he said, “I don’t allow myself to sleep past a certain time because my mom used to be in bed for half the day.”

Sutton Foster said that her and her sister’s relationship with their mother may surprise some readers. “It’s a part of our story that people don’t know. It’s the underbelly: my mother’s illness and protecting and fearing her. Nobody talked about it, and now it’s freedom.”

Behind him on the wall was a framed poster that read “Breathe.”

Foster co-wrote “Hooked” with Liz Welch, who has collaborated on best sellers by Malala Yousafzai, Elaine Weltroth and Sean King. “Sutton is a Broadway musical actress, my mother was a Broadway musical actress. Sutton has an adoptive mother, I am an adoptive mother. Honestly, I think we would be friends anyway,” said Welch. It was the perfect metaphor to put together all these different threads of her incredibly interesting, not-so-what-you-expect life.”

Susan O’Neill, vice president and executive editor of Grand Central, said: “One thing that’s hard for people writing memoirs is digging into their stories, and Sutton was game for it, even though moments like these were tough. . She wanted the book to be the best. She was immersed in it. It was a piece of art for her, and she worked really hard to make it that book.”

In “Hooked,” Foster recalls, at age 16, mesmerized as her idol, Patti LuPone, played the tune of “Being Alive” on TV. “There was something simultaneously eerie and thrilling about her confidence,” she writes. Her mom, who recently stopped driving and grocery shopping, said, “You can do that.”