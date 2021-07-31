For Tenants Nationwide, a Scramble to Pay Months of Rent or Face Eviction

For nearly a year, a federal moratorium on evictions allowed tenants who suffered economic losses from the coronavirus pandemic to stay in their homes.

Now, the scheduled expiration of the moratorium at midnight on Saturday has left tenants across the country packing their bags and facing an uncertain future as they search for housing options. Already homeless shelters have added beds in anticipation of an influx of people in need of a safe place to live.

The Census Bureau’s most recent Household Pulse Survey, which captures the impacts of the pandemic, found that 3.6 million people believed it was somewhat or very likely that they would be evicted within the next two month.

The moratorium was established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September to keep people in their homes and away from crowded places where the coronavirus could easily spread. The protections were extended several times but also had a catch: rent payments were delayed, not forgiven.