For the first time in a week, no new deaths in Albany County COVID update, January 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Govt Daniel P. McCoy supplied the newest replace on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the unfold of the Coronavirus Sunday.

As of Saturday, 80.0% of all Albany County residents have acquired not less than the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.6% at the moment are totally vaccinated. The first dose vaccination price for the county’s 18+ inhabitants is now as much as 88.7%. Extra info on vaccination charges round the state will be discovered at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Govt McCoy introduced that the complete variety of confirmed circumstances of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 57,361 to this point, with 371 new optimistic circumstances recognized since yesterday. The county’s seven-day common of new each day optimistic circumstances is now all the way down to 489.4. Please word that our total case rely will fluctuate as CommCare information are transferred in and out of the county.

Albany County’s most up-to-date seven-day common of circumstances per 100,000 is now all the way down to 131.7 (common % positivity price of 13.9%) and the Capital Area’s common of circumstances per 100,000 is all the way down to 144.1 (common % positivity price of 14.1%). The newest information could also be discovered at the state tracker.

County Govt McCoy reported that there have been 17 new hospitalizations since yesterday, and there are 119 county residents at the moment hospitalized with the Coronavirus, down two from yesterday. Ten of these hospital sufferers are at the moment in ICU’s, up from 9 yesterday. There are no new COVID deaths to report and the loss of life toll for Albany County stands at 497 since the outbreak started.

“The excellent news at present is that for the first time in a week, I’m not reporting that any Albany County residents died in a single day from COVID-19 ,”stated County Govt McCoy. “Nevertheless, the variety of new hospitalizations every day has been in double digits all month. That’s not good. Please get vaccinated, get a booster and comply with the tips to masks whereas indoors with others, keep six toes aside, wash your fingers steadily and cough/sneeze into your elbow. Get examined in case you really feel sick and keep residence to guard your family members and our group.”

County Govt McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the optimistic outcomes of at-home COVID testing on the county web site, and they need to make the most of the on-line submission hyperlink right here, or go to the Albany County web site.

Residents can obtain free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (together with booster pictures) Monday by Friday, 9am – 3pm, every week at the Albany County Division of Well being, 175 Inexperienced Avenue. Apart from Wednesdays, appointments at the moment are required, which will be made on-line. Anybody eligible to obtain a COVID vaccine booster dose and wish to obtain one from the Albany County Division of Well being shall be required to supply their vaccination card or the Excelsior Move Plus in order to view the system kind, lot quantity and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to ship vaccines to homebound residents, which incorporates seniors, disabled people, these missing childcare and people with different accessibility points. Anybody who wish to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment ought to name (518) 447-7198.

Residents who need a shot from a state-run facility ought to use the state’s web site or name the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For common info on the vaccine, residents may also dial the United Approach of the Better Capital Area’s 2-1-1 hotline or textual content their zip code to 898-211 or name the Albany County Division of Well being at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be out there all through Albany County and the Capital Area. Assist discovering a testing website close to you will be discovered at the New York State web site and the Albany County web site.