For the first time we lived as husband and wife in the lockdown





Neena Gupta was hailed as a powerful girl by the media throughout her early stint in the business. However someplace inside her, she was fairly vunerable as an individual. She had her daughter Masaba after her temporary relationship with former West Indies cricketing icon Vivian Richards in the eighties. She by no means married him and went on to lift her daughter as a single mom. Later, at the age of fifty, she discovered love once more and married Vivek Mehra, a New Delhi-based chartered accountant, on July 15, 2008. Nevertheless it was solely final 12 months due to the Covid-19 lockdown that Neena and Vivek lived collectively as husband and wife for the first time. Additionally Learn – Jee Ni Karda track: Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s vibrant pics from Sardar Ka Grandson’s first observe are vibrant, full of life and vibrant

Neena lives in Mumbai whereas Vivek in Delhi. So it was fairly a studying expertise for the couple to know extra about one another. The actress stated that she used to speak with Vivek in signal language since he was at all times busy with work calls. And the most necessary lesson that Neena has learnt as a wife throughout this time, is to have a lifetime of her personal. Additionally Learn – Sardar Ka Grandson trailer: Arjun Kapoor does a Hanuman for grandmother Neena Gupta, however it’s John Abraham’s cameo that has us most excited

“Initially, I used to crib, ‘Arre, we are collectively, however I hardly see you. You’re at all times on the telephone, I can’t discuss to you.’ However now he says, ‘Arre, you’re so busy! You’re at all times on a name.’ And I’m very pleased like that, so I’ve learnt that I’ve to be busy myself. I learn or do no matter. I can not rely upon him for my happiness or time to share. I name up my girlfriends and I discuss to them. This first lockdown has modified so much for me,” Neena advised Movie Companion. Additionally Learn – GadgetClock.com Awards 2021 Winners: Arshad Warsi, Neena Gupta, Bobby Deol, Hansal Mehta and extra win large in the OTT class

Neena will probably be subsequent seen in her upcoming movie Sardar Ka Grandson which is all set to launch on Might 18 on Netflix. The household drama additionally stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Kanwaljit Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kumud Mishra. She may also function in Vikas Bahl’s directorial Goodbye and share the display with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time as his onscreen wife. The film additionally options south sensation Rashmika Mandanna.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



