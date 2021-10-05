For the holidays in China, a big-budget blockbuster relives a US defeat

The film runs at 2 hours 56 minutes, a government-sponsored, action-packed and patriotic drama that costs more to make than any previous Chinese film. Looks like that’s what the audience in China wanted.

“The Battle at Lake Changjin”, a blockbuster depicting the defeat of the United States during the Korean War, broke box office records last week on the eve of China’s annual October holiday, known as the Golden Age. Is. Week.

As a barometer of Chinese politics and culture, it is a film of the time: victimless, defiant and linguist, a gorgeously choreographed call to arms in a time of global crisis and with the world, especially the United States. strained relationship with

The villains are American soldiers and commanders, including a proper impersonation of General Douglas MacArthur. The heroes are Chinese “volunteers” who were then seen as the world’s most invincible army.