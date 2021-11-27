For those with SBI Credit Cards, Rs 99 is charged on every purchase, then PNB interest rates will be reduced … these changes will happen from December 1; Know these are changes which will come in effect from 1 Dec 2021: SBI Credit Card charge to downfall in PNB Interest Rates These changes will happen; Learn

The price of matches is going to increase. Its price will double after 14 years.

Some major changes are going to happen in December 2021, which is related to your budget and financial situation. People will be affected on a large scale by these changes, so let us know what are the things that will change in the new month: Gas prices change on the 1st of every month. Government oil companies review the price of LPG cylinder on this date. Since, a new strain of corona has been found, Omicron. Apart from Africa, there is an atmosphere of concern in other countries around the world. Meanwhile, crude oil prices declined. It is believed that in the review of December 1, the price of LPG cylinder can be reduced.

Have a State Bank of India (SBI) credit card? If yes, then from next month it will be costly for you to buy from it. Actually, now you will have to pay 99 rupees on every purchase. Also tax will be applicable. This amount will be charged as processing fee. No other bank has started this thing yet.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has decided to introduce new interest rates from December 1, 2021. This decision of the bank will shock the account holders. Actually, till earlier the annual interest rate in the savings account was 2.90, which would be 2.80 percent under the new system. READ Also BJP MP Gautam Gambhir received death threats, increased security It is necessary to link the Universal Account Number with the Aadhar Card. If you do not do this work, then many of your work may get stuck. For example, if you do not do this work, then the contribution coming from the company in your account will be stopped.

The price of matches is going to increase. Its price will double after 14 years. From December 1, a matchbox will cost two rupees, whereas till now it used to be available for one rupee. By the way, earlier in the year 2007, the price of matches was increased from 50 paise to one rupee. Let us tell you that in the year 1950, a matchbox used to come in five paise. After 10 years i.e. in 1960, its price became 10 paise. Then in 1970 it started coming in 15 paise, while in 1980 it became 25 paise. Further, in 1994, its price increased to 50 paise, which by the year 2008 came to one rupee.

#SBI #Credit #Cards #charged #purchase #PNB #interest #rates #reduced #happen #December #effect #Dec #SBI #Credit #Card #charge #downfall #PNB #Interest #Rates #happen #Learn