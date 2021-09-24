For US Ryder Cup team, inspiration burns naturally
HAVEN, Wis. — United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stryker hasn’t delivered a single provocative speech this week to back his allegations. He has also refrained from showing him motivational videos, which many of his predecessors loved to do.
When Stricker was a Ryder Cup competitor as opposed to a non-playing captain, he always felt that those tactics bothered him.
In the 43rd Ryder Cup, which begins Friday morning, the striker will rely on a more fundamental motivation for his team: he has the youngest American team in decades, and he knows those players have spent most of their lives. The event is spent hearing about Europe’s continued dominance. .
Americans, eight of whom are under 30, are more tired of that story line, and they don’t need the speech or flashy theme music from “Rocky.” As Tony Finau, a 32-year-old US squad veteran, said on Thursday: “There is extra motivation or extra drive to change the culture of American golf.”
Finau said: “Hopefully our culture of not working in the Ryder Cup will change this week.”
The Europeans, who have won four of the last five Ryder Cups, are quite comfortable, even a bit puzzled by the restlessness and demeanor among the Americans. For example, there has been a lot of intrigue about the makeup of the pairs Stricker has chosen for the first two days, when there will be 16 team matches. Tactical American combinations are debated and tested during practice this week, with the challenging golf course in Whistling Straits, Lake Michigan hosting the event.
European players instead played it loosely, practicing in obscure groups that lacked forethought. On Thursday, Englishman Paul Casey explained: “We’re so good, we’re so comfortable with what we’re going to do tomorrow, it’s like, why finish it on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday?”
But late on Thursday at the event’s opening ceremony, as Stricker and the European captain, Padraig Harrington, named the pairings for Friday morning’s four-match match, some nuances eventually emerged in the latest chapter of a biennial competition that dates back to 1927. and was delayed one year by the coronavirus pandemic.
There were some surprises for Europeans in pairs, with countrymen often competing together. For the opening match of the event, Spain’s Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia are teamed up, as are England’s Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who often responds well to an emotional, high-energy partner, was paired with England’s Ian Poulter, one of the most passionate and successful Ryder Cup players of this century. Harrington also decided to match Ryder Cup veteran Casey with first-time player, Viktor Hovland, the first Norwegian to compete in the event.
On the American side, the striker appeared to lean towards the methods successfully adopted by US captain Paul Azinger in the 2008 Ryder Cup.
In what he called the “pod system”, Azinger split his 12-man team into four-man units, which would spend the pre-event period doing everything together, from eating meals to playing practice rounds, eventually Will spend before being added together in the contest. The hope was to develop a bond between certain groups of players that would resemble the kind of unity that Europeans naturally displayed.
Four-man pods scored a runaway victory in 2008, the Americans’ first in nine years. Since then, Azinger’s approach has been largely abandoned. But based on the opening four pairs selected on Thursday, and the practice groups Stricker sent in over the past three days, the American team looks to be forming some four-man groups.
The first pair announced by the striker were Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who will play against Rahm and Garcia on Friday morning. The Thomas-Spith combination was a rare bright spot in the Americans’ losing effort at the Ryder Cup in 2018, when the two were won three times by teaming up four in the first two days. Thomas and Spieth have known each other since childhood, when they competed in major junior golf tournaments, and they have become close friends as professionals.
While nothing will be clear until four more matches are played on Friday afternoon and eight more are played on Saturday (Friday afternoon’s pairings will be announced at the conclusion of the morning’s matches), with both Thomas and K in the four-man unit. most likely to occur. Spieth will be Patrick Kentley and Xander Schauffele, who will pair against the McIlroy-Polter team in the fourth match on Friday morning.
Cantley and Schöffele are Ryder Cup opening players, but Schöffele won Olympic gold this summer and took nine top-10 spots in major championships. Cantley was recently named the PGA Tour Player of the Year after winning the FedEx Cup playoffs. In the 2019 President’s Cup – a team competition between the United States and a collection of international golfers from outside Europe – Cantley and Schöffle played together and won two of the four team seasons.
The other American teams playing on Friday morning will be Dustin Johnson and Colin Morikawa, who will face Casey and Hovland, and Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, who will go up against Westwood and Fitzpatrick.
Because they’ve been practicing together from time to time this week, Johnson, 37, and Morikawa, 24 — the oldest and youngest members of the U.S. team, respectively — have been seen as half of a pod, perhaps. With Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English. Koepka and Berger will be joined in a pod with Finau and Scotty Scheffler.
The Friday morning foursome format requires players on a team to take turns hitting the same golf ball on each hole. The Friday afternoon format is a four-ball, with each golfer playing his own ball on each hole and the team with the lowest score (or players) of the four golfers in the group wins. Most of the holes are usually tied up.
#Ryder #Cup #team #inspiration #burns #naturally
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.