There were some surprises for Europeans in pairs, with countrymen often competing together. For the opening match of the event, Spain’s Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia are teamed up, as are England’s Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who often responds well to an emotional, high-energy partner, was paired with England’s Ian Poulter, one of the most passionate and successful Ryder Cup players of this century. Harrington also decided to match Ryder Cup veteran Casey with first-time player, Viktor Hovland, the first Norwegian to compete in the event.

On the American side, the striker appeared to lean towards the methods successfully adopted by US captain Paul Azinger in the 2008 Ryder Cup.

In what he called the “pod system”, Azinger split his 12-man team into four-man units, which would spend the pre-event period doing everything together, from eating meals to playing practice rounds, eventually Will spend before being added together in the contest. The hope was to develop a bond between certain groups of players that would resemble the kind of unity that Europeans naturally displayed.

Four-man pods scored a runaway victory in 2008, the Americans’ first in nine years. Since then, Azinger’s approach has been largely abandoned. But based on the opening four pairs selected on Thursday, and the practice groups Stricker sent in over the past three days, the American team looks to be forming some four-man groups.

The first pair announced by the striker were Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who will play against Rahm and Garcia on Friday morning. The Thomas-Spith combination was a rare bright spot in the Americans’ losing effort at the Ryder Cup in 2018, when the two were won three times by teaming up four in the first two days. Thomas and Spieth have known each other since childhood, when they competed in major junior golf tournaments, and they have become close friends as professionals.