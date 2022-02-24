World

For us, Ukraine is the same as Pakistan for India, says Alexey Kupriyanov

For us, Ukraine is the same as Pakistan for India, says Alexey Kupriyanov
For us, Ukraine is the same as Pakistan for India, says Alexey Kupriyanov

For us, Ukraine is the same as Pakistan for India, says Alexey Kupriyanov

For us, Ukraine is the same as Pakistan for India, says Alexey Kupriyanov

A large number of Indian nationals are still trapped in Ukraine. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued a new advisory regarding the stranded citizens.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, after which missiles have been fired at several cities of Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign minister has called for help from the world amid the attack by Russia, saying that the world should act immediately. On the other hand, the Russian Defense Ministry has claimed that the Russian military has destroyed more than 70 military bases in Ukraine, including several airfields. Speaking to The Indian Express, Alexey Kupriyanov, Senior Research Fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, said that Ukraine to us is the same as Pakistan to India.

Putin’s speech made it appear that he wanted to merge Ukraine with Russia. Would he do something like this? To this Alexey Kupriyanov said that no, he did not say about the unification of Ukraine. “I don’t think he wants to include Ukraine in Russia because we really need a political solution to this,” he said.

Kupriyanov said, “But Ukraine is to us as Pakistan is to India. And so we are going to fight for our peaceful Pakistan.” “There is a great danger for us that Finland and Sweden will draw closer to NATO. But maybe it’s just my opinion, Ukraine’s problem is much more painful and much more important than Finland and Sweden’s participation in NATO.”

Heavy damage to Ukraine in attack, claims Russia

According to the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian attacks destroyed 74 ground facilities of Ukraine’s military infrastructure including 11 airfield airfields, three command posts, a naval base and 18 radar stations of M1 air defense systems. were involved.

Martial law has been imposed in Ukraine due to military action, due to which people are finding it difficult to move from one place to another. A large number of Indian nationals are still trapped in Ukraine. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued a new advisory regarding the stranded citizens. PM Modi is going to talk to the Russian President in some time from now.


