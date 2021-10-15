Forbes: Akshay Kumar only Indian in highest paid celebs list, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first footballer to earn $100 million

According to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first footballer in the world to earn more than one billion dollars ($ 100 million i.e. about 7565 crores). In terms of earnings, he remained ahead of his tough rival Lionel Messi. Forbes magazine released the list of the highest-paid in the world in 2020. In this, 35-year-old Ronaldo is at number four. Only Kylie Jenner, Kanye West and tennis star Roger Federer are ahead of them.

According to the magazine, Ronaldo is the first player from Team Sport to touch the one billion dollar mark. Ronaldo has earned $105 million. At the same time, Kylie Jenner, who made the first place in this list, has earned $590 million, Kane West has earned $ 170 million, and Roger Federer has earned $ 106.3 million.

Ronaldo earned $650 million on the field during his 17-year career. Whereas according to the Mauduga contract, he is expected to reach $ 765 million. His contract with Juventus will end in June 2022. Lionel Messi, who stepped into senior football after 3 years from Ronaldo, has earned $ 605 million as a salary since 2005.

Nick Harris of Sporting Intelligence said, “Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time in the most popular sport in the world. In an era when football was never so prosperous. He is the box office. Sporting Intelligence’s Global Sports Salary Survey (based on total salary expenditure) forms the basis for ranking teams worldwide.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is the only Indian on this list. He has made it to the list with an estimated net worth of $48.5 million. Akshay was successful in making it to the list last year as well. Forbes has named Akshay as Bollywood’s highest-paid star and one of India’s most philanthropic personalities. Akshay is ranked 52nd.



After appearing in the Forbes list, Akshay Kumar said, ‘I just wanted to earn Rs 1 crore, but I am a human. When I earned my first one crore, I thought why can’t I earn 100 crore. To be honest, no one was stopping me.