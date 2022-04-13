Forced into a basement in Ukraine, residents began to die



Russian troops took more than 300 villagers into the basement of a school. Then, during a few weeks of stress and deprivation, some begin to die.

Residents of the village of Yahidne, 140 kilometers (87 miles) from Kiev, told the Associated Press that in early March, the Russians were instructed to go to the basement at gunpoint after taking control of the area around the northern city of Chernihiv.

Survivors in a room wrote the names of 18 people who were not.

“An old man died near me and then his wife,” Valentina Sarwan, a tired survivor, recalled on Tuesday as she traveled through the dark basement. “Then a man died who was lying there, then a woman sat next to me. She was a heavy woman, and it was very difficult for her.”

In the villages, in the cities, in the cities, where the Ukrainians have withdrawn from the Russians, new terrible discoveries are being made. More is being feared.

Residents of Yahiden, on the outskirts of Chernihiv, said they were allowed to stay in the basement day and night, except on rare occasions when they were allowed to cook on the open fire or use the toilet.

The health of the prisoners has been damaged.

“There’s a chair here, and that’s how we sat for a month,” Sarwan said, remembering the pain in his legs.

With one person dead after another in the basement, neighbors were allowed to place the bodies in a mass grave in a nearby cemetery.

Each time, they would go through a door marked with red dots “Attention. Kids.” A glance at a flashlight shows bright drawings on the wall.

The Russians could be cruel, the surviving villages say.

Svitlana Baguta says a Russian soldier who was “either drunk or high” made her drink from a gun flask.

“He pointed the gun to his throat, put the flask in and said, ‘Drink,'” Boguta said.

Julia Suryapak said the soldiers allowed some people to make brief trips to their homes if they sang the Russian national anthem. “But they didn’t let us walk much,” he said.

Russian forces withdrew from the village in early April, part of a regional withdrawal from northern Ukraine, which the Russian military previously ordered in anticipation of a major offensive.

A message scrolling through the school walls in Yahya marked April 1 as the “last day” of their presence.

Troops left unexploded artillery shells, destroying Russian vehicles and debris.