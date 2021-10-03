Ford and GM working toward a settlement on the term ‘cruise’ for hands-free driving

Ford and General Motors told a federal judge they plan to settle a trademark battle over the word “cruise” to describe hands-free driving. The automakers’ lawyers said they were working on the terms of the agreement and asked the court for conditional dismissal. Will report back within 60 days if both parties are unable to come to an agreement.

Ford announced BlueCruise in April as the name of its hands-free driver assist feature. The legal tussle began in July, when GM filed a trademark infringement lawsuit claiming that the BlueCruise name was introduced to its autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise, as well as Super Cruise, the hands-free driving technology GM introduced in 2017. Was. GM said in its complaint that the two companies were involved in “prolonged discussions” over the name, but were unable to come to an agreement. GM said it introduced Super Cruise in 2012, and its Cruise self-driving subsidiary has been in business since 2013.

In August, Ford filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the word “cruise” had been in “ubiquitous use” for over 50 years as a term for driver-assistance features, a term that was widely used by consumers. Do not associate with anyone. a car manufacturer. A Ford spokesman called GM’s trademark claims “unqualified and frivolous”, adding that Ford had filed a petition with the US Patent and Trademark Office seeking the cancellation of GM’s “Cruise” and “Supercruise” trademarks. .