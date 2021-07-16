Ford and Mellon Foundations Expand Initiative for Disabled Artists

The Disability Futures initiative, a scholarship established by the Ford and Andrew W. Mellon Foundations last fall to support artists with disabilities, is gaining momentum. The foundations announced Friday that they will commit an additional $ 5 million to support the initiative until 2025, which will include support for two more cohorts of 20 fellows.

The scholarship, which was created by and for people with disabilities, was designed as an 18-month initiative. It has provided 20 selected artists, filmmakers and journalists with disabilities across the United States with unrestricted grants of $ 50,000 administered by the arts fundraising group United States Artists.

But Margaret Morton, director of creativity and freedom of expression at the Ford Foundation, said it was clear from the start that it couldn’t be a one-time venture.

Projects undertaken by members of the First Cohort will be showcased at the first Disability Futures virtual festival, Monday and Tuesday, with a lineup from some of the nation’s top artists, writers, thinkers and designers with disabilities. It is free and open to the public.