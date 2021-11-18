Ford Announces Partnership to Assure Steady Flow of U.S.-Made Chips

About two months ago, chief executives at semiconductor supplier Ford Motor and Global Foundries held several hours of discussions about the lack of a chip, bothering automakers and disrupting production worldwide.

On Thursday, the companies unveiled the outcome of that meeting – cooperation aimed at increasing chip production in the United States and improving supply of key parts of Ford.

Ford said in a statement that it and GlobalFoundries have signed a nonbinding agreement to cooperate in developing chips for Ford vehicles, and that companies will explore ways to expand US chip production.

Jim Farley, Ford’s chief executive, said: “We need to create new ways for Ford and the United States to work with suppliers to give them more freedom in the delivery of technology and features. “This agreement is just the beginning and is part of our plan to integrate vertically the key technologies and capabilities that will separate Ford in the future.”