Ford Announces Partnership to Assure Steady Flow of U.S.-Made Chips
About two months ago, chief executives at semiconductor supplier Ford Motor and Global Foundries held several hours of discussions about the lack of a chip, bothering automakers and disrupting production worldwide.
On Thursday, the companies unveiled the outcome of that meeting – cooperation aimed at increasing chip production in the United States and improving supply of key parts of Ford.
Ford said in a statement that it and GlobalFoundries have signed a nonbinding agreement to cooperate in developing chips for Ford vehicles, and that companies will explore ways to expand US chip production.
Jim Farley, Ford’s chief executive, said: “We need to create new ways for Ford and the United States to work with suppliers to give them more freedom in the delivery of technology and features. “This agreement is just the beginning and is part of our plan to integrate vertically the key technologies and capabilities that will separate Ford in the future.”
The companies plan to continue discussions on specific ways to increase chips production in the United States. He declined to comment on whether Ford could invest in a new semiconductor plant with Global Foundries. The current reconciliation agreement does not require cross-shareholding between companies.
The agreement will drive innovation and “ensure long-term supply-demand balance,” said Thomas Coulfield, chief executive of Global Foundries.
Ford and other automakers have had to deactivate automotive plants from time to time this year because they could not get enough computer chips – the brains needed to control the engine, transmission, brakes, infotainment system and more.
General Motors is discussing ways with chip companies to secure enough chips to keep their factories running. “We’re working on a strategy to make sure we don’t see this type of problem, especially in the medium and long term,” said Mary T., CEO of GM. Twelve, said on a conference call last month.
The chip shortage in the auto industry stemmed from the onset of the epidemic, when auto plants were shut down for about two months to prevent the spread of coronavirus among workers. At the same time, sales of computer and game consoles increased, and their manufacturers increased semiconductor orders. When automakers resumed production, chip suppliers had less capacity available to them.
Earlier this year, Ford was hit hard by a fire at a chip plant owned by one of its major suppliers. In the second quarter, it was able to make only half of the original vehicles, but the supply of chips has steadily improved since then.
Global Foundries was formed to some extent through the acquisition of chip maker Advanced Micro Devices and plants owned by IBM. The stock had an initial public offering in October and is investing heavily in increasing its production.
According to a source familiar with the matter, Mr Farley visited Mr Coalfield in September at GlobalFoundries’ headquarters near Albany, NY, to discuss how companies could co-operate.
