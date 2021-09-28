Ford is building several “huge” factories in the US to support its shift into producing electric vehicles. The company will spend $11.4 billion with SK Innovation at two sites: an EV factory in Tennessee and twin battery facilities in Kentucky.

Ford and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation will jointly spend $11.4 billion to build several new factories in Tennessee and Kentucky, focused on developing and producing electric vehicles and the batteries that power them.

The new facilities represent the first new plants built by Ford, completely from scratch, in more than 50 years. The Tennessee plant will be a “mega-campus” that will house a vehicle-production facility for Ford’s F-Series pickup truck and battery assembly division, while twin factories in Kentucky will manufacture lithium-ion batteries.

“It’s Pretense, Not Time”

The facilities won’t be online until 2025, but Ford CEO Jim Farley says the investment signals the seriousness with which the company is taking its commitment to EVs. For example, the new campus in Stanton, Tennessee, will cover nine square miles and represent the largest facility ever built in the company’s 118-year history, Farley said.

"It's a new Ford," said Farley. "It's a show, don't tell the time."

Ford, like the rest of the auto industry, is scrambling to shift its focus to EVs, even though they represent a small fraction of the vehicles sold each year. The announcement comes as Congress is debating whether to approve an infrastructure deal that would fund the construction of hundreds of thousands of new charging stations as well as new consumer incentives for EV sales. It also comes as the auto industry grapples with new proposals banning the sale of gas cars in foreign markets and some US states such as California.

Farley made the analogy that electric cars now occupy the same place as smartphones in 2007. “This story … is not about propulsion,” Farley said. “This story is about digital vehicles with embedded systems, and a customer experience that happens through software that gets better every day, and changes the definition of a car to something that takes you from point A to point B. leads you to, which enables your full life.”

The new features represent a change in Ford’s approach to EV manufacturing. This is a more financially risky move with potentially lucrative rewards in the future if the company can successfully supplement production from its own suppliers.

Ford currently gets its batteries from SK Innovation, which recently lost a trade secret dispute with rival LG Chem that could hinder its imports into the US. (The companies recently struck a deal that could avert a potential import ban.) By making its batteries in the US, Ford could avoid some of the conflicts arising from sourcing batteries overseas.

Farley estimates that Ford will need 140GWh of battery manufacturing capacity a year, and in total, the company’s three new battery plants will enable 129 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of production capacity a year. By comparison, General Motors is planning four new battery factories in the US with partner LG Chem for a total annual capacity of 140GWh, while Volkswagen aims to operate six battery cell production plants in Europe for a total of 240GWh per year by 2030. To do. And Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said his company’s first battery factory in Berlin will produce 250GWh – the equivalent of current world battery cell production capacity.

According to data and analytics company GlobalData, battery production globally is expected to increase from 95.3GWh in 2020 to 410.5GWh in 2024.

Farley said Ford’s contribution to the massive investment in battery capacity will be significant because of its position as the manufacturer of the F-150 pickup truck, which for decades has been the most popular vehicle in America. “It’s Different From Tesla And Other Announcements” [because] This is a huge scale,” he said. “America’s Best-Selling Vehicles Are Going Electric. We’re Totally Sold.”

Ford says it will spend $7 billion, while SK Innovation will contribute $4.4 billion to the total of $11.4 billion. Previously, Ford has said it will spend $30 billion by 2025, and 40 percent of its global fleet will be electric by 2030. The company is currently working to remodel its historic Rouge factory to produce the all-electric Ford F-150. Lightning pickup truck.

The “mega campus” in Stanton, Tennessee will be called Blue Oval City. Ford says the facility will create about 6,000 new jobs at a cost of $5.6 billion. The Blue Oval will become a “vertically integrated ecosystem” for assembling Ford’s expanded lineup of City Electric F-Series vehicles. It will also include a battery plant, major suppliers and recycling. (Ford recently struck a deal with Redwood Materials, a battery recycler founded by a former top Tesla executive.) Ford said the Blue Oval City would be “zero waste-to-landfill” once fully operational. Designed to be carbon neutral with

In central Kentucky, Ford plans to build a “dedicated battery manufacturing complex” with SK Innovation. Dubbed the BlueOvalSK Battery Park, the complex will cost $5.8 billion and create 5,000 jobs. Batteries for the company’s next generation Ford and Lincoln EVs will be assembled at the site’s twin battery plants. Construction money will flow from a new joint venture called BlueOvalsk (which is still “subject to regulatory approval and other conditions,” Ford says).

Ford estimates that this will create a total of 11,000 new jobs in both states. As such, the company says it is set to spend $525 million on a nationwide on-the-job training program, starting at $90 million on a pilot project in Texas. The hope is to train the next generation of workers on the intricacies of EV manufacturing and maintenance, working not only in Ford’s factories but also at its dealerships and making repairs in the field.

“There is a huge shortage of technicians in our industry,” Farley said. “We need to recruit a large number of technicians who are good at doing service on the road.”

Ford is receiving financial incentives from both states in exchange for agreeing to build there. Both Tennessee and Kentucky are also contributing money in the form of training grants to ensure that future workers have the skills they need. But Farley said the primary idea was to locate locations with competitive energy rates, since a battery plant uses five times the energy of a conventional assembly plant. Ford preferred finding “greenfield” sites without any prior environmental issues so that it could build quickly. “We need to move fast,” Farley said.

Ford’s transition to electric vehicles hasn’t been without its momentum. This week, the company issued two recalls for its Mustang Mach-E after determining that the adhesive used to attach the windshield and optional glass roof was not secure enough. This was the second recall of the Mach-E, after an earlier investigation discovered loose subframe bolts. Customer deliveries of the Mach-E were also delayed, as the company discovered a software problem that caused the 12-volt battery to die, as ledge First reported in April.

When asked about the recall, Farley acknowledged that Ford has “a lot of work to do as a company around quality” and said “we have to get it right.” He also employed a baseball metaphor that he is fond of using in media interviews. “It’s the first innings,” he said. “But boy, the demand is strong. And people love this car immensely. We just have to make it better every day. And that’s on us.”