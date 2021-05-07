Ford profit drops 50 percent because of a global chip shortage.

Ford Motor said on Wednesday that its profit for the three months ending in June fell about 50%, to $ 561 million, largely because a global shortage of computer chips kept the company from sell more cars and trucks.

The result, however, was not as bad as the automaker had feared. Ford also gave a more optimistic outlook for the full year, saying it now expected adjusted operating profit in the range of $ 9 billion to $ 10 billion, or some $ 3.5 billion. more than he had previously expected.

“We really looked at the allocation of chips to our higher-profit vehicles,” John Lawler, Ford chief financial officer, said in a conference call with reporters. “The prices have remained very high, much higher than we thought. “

Ford said second-quarter revenue of $ 26.8 billion, up 36% from the same period a year earlier, when sales were slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.