Ford recalls Mustang Mach-S, glass roof in danger of flying

Ford is recalling the Mustang Mach-E over concerns that the windshield and panoramic roof could leak or, worse, fly off during a crash or while driving. About 18,000 electric SUVs sold to date are at risk of the former, although Ford says only 13,000 of them are at risk of cracking the roof.

The company will begin providing recall instructions to owners in late October, and says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect. Ford initially began recalling the Mustang Mach-E SUV last week in Canada electrek informed of.

Ford told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier this month that it had learned that the Mustang Mach-E’s windshield and panoramic roof may not attach properly to the car. The company said it did not yet know the cause of the problem.

The recall is just the latest hiccup in the rollout of the Mustang Mach-E, the Detroit automaker’s first mass-market electric car. Ford recalled dozens of the first Mach-S sold in March after discovering loose subframe bolts. Several first deliveries were also delayed, while the company tightened its quality checks. Some early vehicles also suffered from a software problem that caused the 12-volt battery to die, such as ledge First reported in April.

Panoramic glass roofs have become a popular feature in new electric vehicles, especially after Tesla began making them standard on its cars. Tesla is familiar with the problem Ford is running into right now, as the company dealt with glass roof problems with a Model Y SUV that literally blew up on a highway. In fact, Ford’s head of electric vehicles even took an indirect shot at Tesla after it happened, like electrek tells.