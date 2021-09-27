Ford will build 4 factories in one big electric vehicle push

The top salary for a Ford assembly line worker represented by United Auto Workers is $32 an hour, under a contract the company and union reached in 2019. Unionized workers in parts factories usually make less than those in assembling cars.

Other big automakers are also investing billions in battery and electric car plants. GM, which said this year that it aims to end production of internal combustion vehicles by 2035, plans to build four battery plants in the United States over the next few years. Ford expects electric models to make up 40 percent of its production by 2030.

Even companies that have opposed electric cars are changing their tune. Toyota Motor suddenly changed strategy this month, saying it plans to spend billions of dollars over the next decade building battery factories and expects to sell two million electric cars annually by the end of the decade. Previously, Toyota planned to focus on building hybrid cars and trucks and expressed doubts that fully electric vehicles would debut.

Several other automakers, including Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Hyundai and Stelantis, which were formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot of France, are also investing billions of dollars to produce electric vehicles.

“All these companies are building battery plants because if you’re going to make EVs in bulk, you’re going to have to make your own,” said Gartner analyst Mike Ramsey. “The fact that they’re spending billions of dollars means they’re saying: ‘There’s no turning back. We’re really going to do this.'”

But Mr Ramsey said it is unclear how quickly consumers will adopt electric vehicles, which are still more expensive than conventional cars and trucks, even after federal and state incentives. Charging stations will also have to expand significantly as more electric models hit the road.

“There is a basis for genuine concern about where the demand will actually be,” Mr Ramsey said.

Ford’s new truck plant and battery factory in Tennessee will be in Stanton, about 50 miles northeast of Memphis. To be called the Blue Oval City, the campus would be six square miles, or nearly twice the size of the Ford Rouge Plant, which Henry Ford built a century earlier in the Detroit area. The Tennessee campus is expected to employ 6,000 people and will have a supplier and battery recycling operation as well as a truck and battery factory. Ford and SK Innovation will invest $5.6 billion on the site.