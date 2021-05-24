Ford’s F-150 Lightning Pro is an electric pickup truck for businesses



Ford has revealed a model of its new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck aimed particularly at industrial clients. It’s known as the F-150 Lightning Pro, and it begins at $39,974 for a model with an estimated 230 miles of vary. Prolonged-range variations of the truck, that are anticipated to get 300 miles on a full battery, will begin at $49,974.

Very similar to the retail model of the electric F-150, the Lightning Pro stands to win Ford a number of enterprise so long as the corporate executes effectively when the truck begins delivery in 2022. Fleets all around the nation are already contemplating a swap to electric automobiles, both to get forward of zero-emission pointers on the state or federal stage, or in an try and benefit from what ought to be a decrease complete price of possession with electric automobiles. Ford claims the Lightning Pro may reduce upkeep prices as much as 40 p.c over eight years and 100,000 miles of use in comparison with a 2.7L EcoBoost F-150.

The F-150 Lightning Pro is one of many solely electric vehicles geared toward industrial clients

A number of electric pickups are coming to market over the subsequent yr or two, together with Tesla’s Cybertruck, the GMC Hummer EV, and the Rivian R1T. However nearly none are geared particularly in direction of industrial fleets. One of many solely examples is the electric pickup truck being developed by Ohio startup Lordstown Motors. That truck is supposed to enter manufacturing later this yr, however it’ll begin at round $52,000, and the corporate doesn’t have anyplace close to the observe file of an established automaker like Ford. Paired with the E-Transit van, the Lightning Pro offers Ford a potent one-two punch within the battle to affect the industrial market.



There aren’t a number of apparent variations between the Lightning Pro and the retail variations of the electric F-150 that Ford revealed final week. Just like the retail model, it solely is available in a four-door SuperCrew cab and 5.5-foot mattress configuration. Consumers can select to equip the Lightning Pro with the usual or prolonged vary battery. The usual vary model could have a max 7,700-pound towing capability when outfitted with the optionally available towing bundle, whereas the prolonged vary can pull as much as 10,000 kilos. Each variations use a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup, with the usual vary truck maxing out at an estimated 426 horsepower, whereas the prolonged vary model could make round 563HP.

Each Lightning Pro vehicles have onboard energy accessible, which may run electric instruments or different equipment, although consumers must pay extra for additional retailers (together with a 240 volt plug within the mattress) and better complete output. The prolonged vary possibility additionally comes with an 80-amp charging station that may just about assist refill a truck’s battery in a single day. All variations of the industrial truck include the huge, water resistant entrance trunk, which has 14.1 cubic toes of storage and its personal set {of electrical} retailers.

There is one large distinction between the industrial and retail variations, although: the Lightning Pro will include Ford’s industrial telematics software program, which makes it simpler for fleet homeowners to maintain tabs on the placement, charging standing, or well being of their automobiles.

“It’s really complimentary for clients, and it offers insights resembling: what’s your odometer [at]? What warning lights and diagnostic bother codes are there? And we’re going as far as to offer preventative and proactive prognostics,” says Alex Purdy, the pinnacle of connectivity on Ford’s enterprise operations facet. Purdy says Ford even presents an information service that works with every other third-party fleet telematics software program businesses may have already got up and operating.

“there are distinctive challenges”

Ford’s fleet software program may even assist operators sort out among the extra unconventional points that may crop up as they swap to electric automobiles. For example, some staff take their fleet automobiles dwelling at evening, refill the fuel tank on their very own, and get reimbursed by their employer. Ford may assist set up dwelling chargers for these staff, Purdy says, however the firm has additionally written into the fleet software program a approach to let employers reimburse staff for the price of at-home charging.

“These are the sorts of issues that make Ford totally different,” Purdy says. “We are saying that we all know how folks use their automobiles, and it appears like a hole factor — it’s not really hole on this case in any respect, as a result of there are distinctive challenges with making an electric car, related, helpful, and adoptable by industrial clients.”