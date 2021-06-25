Foreign Girl Was The Reason Behind The Divorce Of Saif Ali Khan And Am

New Delhi. Talking about Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, his personal life has always been in the headlines for his love life. The actor’s love story was in the news before his second marriage to 10 years younger Kareena Kapoor. Before Kareena, he was married to actress Amrita Singh who was 12 years older than his age. And after 10 years of marriage, both of them separated from each other. But what was the reason for their separation, people had to say that due to the increasing proximity with the model Rosa Catalano, there was a distance between them.

Roza took entry after almost 10 years of marriage of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. When Amrita Singh came to know about it, she started getting worried about this relationship. Due to which the quarrels between the two always started happening. Due to frequent fights, both of them finally decided to get divorced.

According to the information, the relationship between Saif Ali Khan and Roza had increased so much that they agreed to move to a new house together, but unfortunately, things did not work out between the two and they broke up.

When Saif Ali Khan got divorced from Amrita Singh, Roza too had always been away from Saif forever. No one knows where she is. After this, Kareena made her special place in his heart and both of them got married.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan’s work front, he will soon be seen in his upcoming film ‘Adipurush’. With this, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ with Rani Mukherji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and in the film ‘Bhoot Police’.