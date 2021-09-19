Foreign Minister Jaishankar: Discussions between Saudi Foreign Minister and visiting Jaishankar on India, discussion on many important issues including Afghanistan

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held talks with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on developments in Afghanistan. They also discussed ways to further enhance bilateral ties in the areas of defense, trade, investment and energy. After the discussion, Jaishankar described the meeting as friendly and fruitful and exchanged views with Al Saud on Afghanistan, the Gulf region and the Indo-Pacific.The foreign minister said on Twitter that he urged Saudi Arabia to resume direct flights as soon as possible and agreed to work together on all challenges related to Kovid. Al Saud arrived here on a three-day visit on Saturday evening. This is the first visit to India by a Saudi minister since the outbreak.

The two sides discussed developments in Afghanistan and ways to further strengthen ties in the areas of defense, trade, investment and energy, the foreign ministry said. Jaishankar called on India to further relax restrictions on Gulf travel and commended the country for its support to the Indian community during the Kovid-19 outbreak.

Jaishankar tweeted that a friendly and fruitful meeting took place with Saudi Foreign Minister Al Saud. “We discussed our cooperation in the political, security and socio-cultural pillars of our strategic partnership,” he said. “There has been a very fruitful exchange of views on Afghanistan, the Gulf countries and the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

“The two ministers exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and other regional issues,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. The Foreign Ministry said the two ministers discussed all issues related to bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest. According to the ministry, “The two ministers reviewed the implementation of the ‘Strategic Partnership Council Agreement’ signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2019.” Both sides expressed satisfaction over the meetings and progress made under the agreement.

The two sides discussed further steps to strengthen partnership in the areas of trade, investment, energy, defense, security, culture, embassy issues, healthcare and manpower. The ministry said the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in multilateral fora such as the United Nations, the G20 and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Saudi Foreign Minister will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The visit comes at a time when India is in touch with all the powerful countries about the developments after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. It is said that the main topic of discussion between Jaishankar and Al Saud was the situation in Afghanistan. As a major nation in the region, Saudi Arabia’s role in the developments in Kabul is considered important because many countries in the Gulf region, including Qatar and Iran, were playing a role in the Afghan peace process before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. In the Gulf region, India is in contact with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iran.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the change of power in Afghanistan is not “comprehensive”, which has called into question the acceptability of the new regime and that the international community should “collectively” and “think” about recognizing it in this situation. . ‘Decide. This was stated by Prime Minister Modi in his digital address at the 21st Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, explaining India’s position on the issue of Afghanistan. Defense and security relations between India and Saudi Arabia are slowly expanding. Army Chief General MM Nar Wane visited Saudi Arabia in December last year, the first visit by an Indian Army chief to the country.