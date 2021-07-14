Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Says On Taliban Violence In Afghanistan

During the meeting of Shanghai Corporation in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar gave suggestions regarding the solution of Afghanistan violence.

New Delhi. The terrorist organization Taliban is once again spreading its foot in Afghanistan. Many people are being killed in Taliban violence here. The terrorist organization has started capturing large parts of the country through violence. The whole world is worried about it. India has given a three-point formula to get Afghanistan out of this situation.

During the Shanghai Corporation meeting in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has given a three-point formula on Afghanistan violence. India says that there has to be a complete end to violence in Afghanistan, it is necessary to resolve these issues through political dialogue. Along with this, it will also have to be ensured that terrorist activities do not affect the neighboring country in any way.

Afghanistan may seek help from Indian Army

The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar along with his Chinese, Russian, Pakistani and Afghan counterparts. Earlier, Afghanistan’s ambassador to India said that if talks with Taliban fail in future, then his country can seek help from the Indian Army. He made it clear that this help will not be in the form of bringing the army to Afghanistan but in the form of training and technical assistance.

Talks continue between Taliban representatives

At present, the Taliban have kept their control over most of the territory of Afghanistan. In such a situation, talks are going on between the representatives of the government and the Taliban. It is said that the Doha peace talks have largely failed. The Taliban is now fully prepared for a military victory.