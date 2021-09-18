Forest Hills Stadium hosted a Davis Cup tie for the first time since 1959

A week has passed since the United States Open electrified the tennis world with its enchanting unpredictability and rejuvenating fan base. But unknown to many, top-flight tennis hung on in New York City as the Davis Cup made a quiet and unusual return to the West Side Tennis Club.

Fewer than 200 lucky fans – all members of the venerable club – flocked to the nearly century-old, 14,000-seat Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on Saturday to watch the first Davis Cup tie at the venue since 1959.

But the American team was nowhere to be found.

Instead, South Africa hosted Venezuela – two teams looking for a home. He found it in what was once the home of the US Championships (later the US Open), until the event was moved in 1978 over a three-mile run from Grand Central Parkway to Flushing.

Ten days earlier, Lloyd Harris was playing in front of 20,000 fans at the US Open. Saturday was completely different. Yes, it had some of the fanfare and circumstances of the Davis Cup – there was an opening ceremony with the introduction of players, flags and the national anthems of both countries and team uniforms.