Forest Hills Stadium hosted a Davis Cup tie for the first time since 1959
A week has passed since the United States Open electrified the tennis world with its enchanting unpredictability and rejuvenating fan base. But unknown to many, top-flight tennis hung on in New York City as the Davis Cup made a quiet and unusual return to the West Side Tennis Club.
Fewer than 200 lucky fans – all members of the venerable club – flocked to the nearly century-old, 14,000-seat Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on Saturday to watch the first Davis Cup tie at the venue since 1959.
But the American team was nowhere to be found.
Instead, South Africa hosted Venezuela – two teams looking for a home. He found it in what was once the home of the US Championships (later the US Open), until the event was moved in 1978 over a three-mile run from Grand Central Parkway to Flushing.
Ten days earlier, Lloyd Harris was playing in front of 20,000 fans at the US Open. Saturday was completely different. Yes, it had some of the fanfare and circumstances of the Davis Cup – there was an opening ceremony with the introduction of players, flags and the national anthems of both countries and team uniforms.
But the tumultuous and rowdy atmosphere sometimes associated with multiple Davis Cup ties, especially in South America, was certainly absent, at least in the opening match.
“It’s a very unique situation, playing a tie between South Africa and Venezuela in New York,” Harris said. “But it’s great. Since I’ve been here full time, it worked well for me. Traveling four blocks wasn’t too hard.”
If the idea of two countries on different continents playing a Davis Cup tie in American tennis’ ancestral home seemed a mismatch, so was Harris’s first on-court encounter. He had no trouble sending Venezuelan No. 2 Brandon Perez 6-0, 6-0 in the first match of the two-day event (playing resumed on Sunday).
Perez is ranked 1,596 in the world and plays for the University of Nebraska. He knew he would face Harris in the Davis Cup weeks earlier. Like many tennis fans, he saw Harris blaze through the summer, winning big in a run that included defeating Rafael Nadal in Washington before reaching the last eight at Flushing.
Then, after Harris lost to semifinalist Alexander Zverev, he moved from an Intercontinental Hotel on the east side of Manhattan – one of the main US Open player hotels – to a west side where the South African team was headquartered. He spent the last 10 days recovering, exercising and sightseeing with his girlfriend. He rented a bike and drove over the Brooklyn Bridge and went pedaling around the city and up to Central Park.
Harris, who is from Cape Town, has been in New York for a month—long enough to feel like a local.
“I learned that you have to go fast and drink a lot of coffee,” he said, “and look for cyclists running at 200 kph. I’ve been run over by cyclists about 10 times already. Am.”
Under normal circumstances, Harris could return home to South Africa shortly after the US Open. But South Africa has a high rate of coronavirus infections, making travel restrictions challenging for visiting visitors and residents. (Another tie was also held on neutral US soil on Friday and Saturday as New Zealand played South Korea at the Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, RI).
Meanwhile, Venezuela has not been allowed to host Davis Cup matches since 2016, when the International Tennis Federation declared it unsafe to travel due to the political and economic situation.
“I’m still looking forward to the opportunity to play at home in front of all my friends and family,” Perez said. “Until then, I have my parents and my girlfriend.”
In the second singles match on Saturday, South Africa’s Philippe Henning defeated Venezuela’s Ricardo Rodriguez 6–4, 6–4 as small spectators came to life on a sunny, humid day that saw at least one South African supporter. Made it feel right At home.
“You have served a perfect South African day,” said Tennis South Africa president Gavin Crooks.
Venezuela was to be the nominal host, but this allowed South Africa to play the role and the West Side Tennis Club to play. Former college and Johannesburg professional player Jason Weir-Smith is the tennis director at the club. Tennis South Africa reached out to them, and the club looked forward to hosting.
“It was 60 years ago when the club last held a Davis Cup,” Weir-Smith said. “It was important for us to get back on the map.”
It was the first Davis Cup match anywhere in New York since 1981, when the United States defeated Ivan Lendl and Czechoslovakia in Flushing with John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors.
Tickets for the event were not available to the public because, according to Weir-Smith, the cost of permits, insurance and staff was prohibitive for Tennis South Africa, who as the host nation would have been responsible for the cost. Instead, only 200 club members were allowed into the venue, which is sometimes more for Challenger events and college matches.
The tie is being held on a blue hard court which was refurbished in July specifically for the Davis Cup tie.
West Side club president Monica Jain was one of the spectators present on Saturday. After playing a round of tennis on one of the club’s many grass, mud and hard courts, he watched from a metal bench.
“It is very exciting for us to organize this event here,” Jain said. “With our close proximity to the US Open, we think we can do more of it in the future.”
The West Side Tennis Club, with its iconic Tudor clubhouse, hosted the US Championships from 1915 to 1977 and featured some of the game’s greats including Bill Tilden, Arthur Ashe, Jimmy Connors, Althea Gibson, Billie Jean King and Chris Evert. were seen. win the title
It represents a different era in professional tennis, when the sport was dominated by the international elite. This weekend, however, it served as a temporary landing spot for some of tennis’s temporary homeless.
“We would love to play in front of our people, but unfortunately we haven’t had that opportunity for many years,” Rodriguez said. “On the other hand, it is very special for me to play at such a historic venue. You feel the history and great moments that happened here. It makes me proud to be a small part of new history.”
