Forge of Empires 1.207.16 APK for Android – Download



Come into the world of Forge of Empires and take control over a city to become its new leader. Aspire to become a great leader for a great kingdom. The game presets to you the following experiences.

Travel through the ages

See into new technologies

Extend the borders of your kingdom

Live through an epic sorry line

All this whilst battling with pother kings and warlords to prove your skills in the world of Forge of Empires

Main Features:-

Following are some of the main features of this game.

Start building your village from Stone Age. Build your kingdom from there and into the modern world and further beyond in the future. Same as you do in Clash of Clans.

Now develop new technologies and newer buildings to increase the glory of your empire.

Users can manufacture goods by producing supplies.

Trade with neighbors for selling and purchasing goods.

Traverse through new territories and take control of the neighboring provinces, all the while earning great rewards.

Claim sector by sector either by battling it out or with your negotiation skills.

This app was rated 4.4 out of 5 stars according to different rating platforms. You may also leave your review for Forge of Empires on our website so that our users may have a good idea about the app. If you want to know more about Forge of Empires then you may visit InnoGames support for more information.

This app was posted on July 28, 2015 and is available since then on AndroidAPKsFree. The app is available in english. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. Some apps like Forge of Empires are Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Lords Mobile, Clash of Kings, Castle Clash (German), Clash Royale. If you want to write a review then install this app and rate on our website. The download is hassle free as our speed is fast and we offer direct links to all the available versions.