former aap leader ashutosh raise question on party election campaign of goa and punjab

Assembly elections are due in many states including Goa and Punjab next year. Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party is also busy in preparations for the Goa and Punjab assembly elections. Former AAP leader Ashutosh has raised questions on the election campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party, which is preparing for the upcoming assembly elections. Ashutosh has written in a tweet that the amount of money the Aam Aadmi Party is throwing money in Goa and Punjab elections at one time, is astonishing.

However, this is not the first time that AAP leader Ashutosh has questioned the Aam Aadmi Party. Earlier, Ashutosh had also raised questions about making Arvind Kejriwal the national convener of the party for the third time. Ashutosh tweeted and wrote that how there will be democracy in this country when all the parties become JB organization of one leader. The Aam Aadmi Party had to show the direction to the country. But it turned out like traditional parties. Will Arvind Kejriwal be replaced by a new National Conveyor, will his power be reduced or is there a fear that the other will take over the party?

one who asks for money from the public at a time @AamAadmiParty The amount of money being thrown in Goa and Punjab elections is astonishing. — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) December 23, 2021

It is worth noting that Ashutosh had left journalism and joined politics and he joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014. In the same year he was made the party’s candidate from Chandni Chowk in Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections but he lost the election to BJP candidate Dr Harsh Vardhan. According to media reports, he was expected to be sent to the Rajya Sabha later, but in 2018, he got angry with the party when he was not made a candidate for the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats.

After which he resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party in August 2018. However, before Ashutosh, many founding members like Prashant Bhushan, Shazia Ilmi and Yogendra Yadav also left the Aam Aadmi Party.

Let us inform that AAP’s convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced to field his candidates on all 40 seats in the upcoming Goa Assembly elections. However, the chief ministerial candidate has not been announced by the party yet. It is to be known that Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is also trying to show its strength in the Goa Assembly elections this time. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has ruled out any possibility of forging an alliance with any party before the polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party is also preparing fiercely for the Punjab Assembly elections to be held early next year. Aam Aadmi Party has also launched a campaign in Punjab called Ek Mauka Kejriwal Nu. You are trying to do better this time than last time. In the last Punjab Assembly elections, AAP had got 20 seats and emerged as the main opposition party. However, till now nine MLAs have left AAP.