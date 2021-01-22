Former Acting Attorney General Testifies About Trump’s Efforts to Subvert Election

WASHINGTON – Jeffrey A. Rosen, who was acting attorney general during the Trump administration, told Justice Department watchdog and congressional investigators that one of his deputies tried to help the former president Donald J. Trump to overturn the 2020 election results, according to a person familiar with the interviews.

Mr Rosen had a two-hour meeting on Friday with the Justice Department’s Inspector General’s office and testified behind closed doors to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Saturday.

The investigations were initiated following a New York Times article that detailed the efforts of Jeffrey Clark, acting head of the Department of Justice’s civilian division, to push senior officials into falsely and publicly claiming that the investigations ongoing electoral fraud cast doubt on the results of the Electoral College. This prompted Mr. Trump to consider ousting Mr. Rosen and installing Mr. Clark at the top of the department to carry out this plan.

Mr. Trump has never fired Mr. Rosen, but the plot highlights the former president’s desire to beat the Justice Department to advance his personal agenda.