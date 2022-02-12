World

Former Air Force sergeant accused of slaying officer in ambush killing pleads guilty

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Former Air Force sergeant accused of slaying officer in ambush killing pleads guilty
Written by admin
Former Air Force sergeant accused of slaying officer in ambush killing pleads guilty

Former Air Force sergeant accused of slaying officer in ambush killing pleads guilty

A former Air Force staff sergeant who allegedly killed a federal officer during a drive-by shooting that left another officer injured outside a San Francisco-area federal building during protests against police brutality pleaded guilty Friday.

Steven Carrillo, 33, initially pleaded not guilty but changed his mind after federal prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.

Authorities said he fatally shot Federal Protective Services Officer David Patrick Underwood on May 29, 2020 and attempted to kill Underwood’s colleague. He belonged to the “boogaloo” extremist anti-government movement, they said.

UKRAINE, RUSSIA STANDOFF: ARIZONA AIR FORCE BASE COULD DEPLOY US TROOPS IF MOSCOW LAUNCHES ATTACK

Steven Carrillo is accused of killing two law enforcement officers in California last year was part of a right-wing militia. He pleaded guilty to one of the killings Friday.

Steven Carrillo is accused of killing two law enforcement officers in California last year was part of a right-wing militia. He pleaded guilty to one of the killings Friday.
(AP / Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office)

Dressed in an orange jumpsuit in federal court, Carrillo read from a plea agreement, admitting to posting messages on Facebook a day before the shooting asking anyone if they were “down to boog” and saying he was ready to act and not just talk. He also admitted firing 19 rounds from a homemade AR-15 rifle from the back of a white van being driven by a man he connected with online.

“I aligned myself with the anti-government movement and wanted to carry out violent acts against federal law enforcement officers in particular,” Carrillo read from the plea agreement in court.

He allegedly sprayed a shack underwood was in with bullets. During Friday’s hearing, Underwood’s sister, Angela Underwood Jacobs, called Carrillo a “domestic terrorist.”

READ Also  Joe Rogan responds to Neil Young and Spotify's new advisory for podcasts that discuss COVID-19

“Cowards like you fear true bravery,” she said.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers warned that she may not accept the plea agreement. Prosecutors and defense lawyers have called for her to impose a 41-year prison sentence.

Carrillo was allegedly arrested in possession of the gun - a privately made firearm with no manufacturer's markings.

Carrillo was allegedly arrested in possession of the gun – a privately made firearm with no manufacturer’s markings.
(Justice Department)

“I cannot accept a plea unless there was a sufficient independent factual basis for the plea,” she said.

Robert Alvin Justus Jr., who prosecutors allege drove the van during the killing, faces federal murder and attempted murder charges.

In addition to the Underwood slaying, local prosecutors have charged Carrillo with murder and attempted murder, among other felonies, in connection with the death of Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller.

Carrillo was arrested in Oakland a week after shooting Underwood after he allegedly ambushed San Cruz County sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of a van containing firearms and bomb-making materials. Several law enforcement officials were injured.

Robert Alvin Justus Jr.

Robert Alvin Justus Jr.
(Justice Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has pleaded not guilty to Gutzwiller’s killing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Air #Force #sergeant #accused #slaying #officer #ambush #killing #pleads #guilty

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  ‘It Looked Like an Atomic Bomb’: Surveying the Bootleg Fire’s Devastation

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment