Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White dies of self-inflicted injuries in Casey White manhunt



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Vicki White, an Alabama correctional officer who last month stalked the country by walking from Lauderdale County Jail to a murder suspect and convicted felon, has died. He was 56 years old.

After spending 11 days on the run, traveling north from Florence, Alabama to Evansville, Indiana, a U.S. Marshal captures fugitive Task Force White and convicted Casey Cole White, launches a speeding chase that ends in a car crash.

Facing arrest, he shot himself in the head, according to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, whose deputies helped chase the marshals. He was hospitalized in critical condition and died of his injuries on Monday evening.

“The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service are investigating the death of Vicky White, a fugitive from Alabama,” Vanderburgh Coroner Steve Lockyer said Monday evening.

He died at Dickens Hospital after 7 p.m. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Casey White Prison Escape: Alabama Fugitive, Vicky White Wounded by Suicide Bomber

At 9:30 a.m. on the day Vicky White was due to retire, surveillance cameras at the jailhouse recorded a shameless escape before he sold his four-acre property for $ 95,000, and used a fake name to buy a car. He withdrew thousands of dollars from banks and also carried guns, men’s clothing and other supplies.

Then on the morning of April 29, he released Casey White from prison, put her in his designated police car, and took her to a county courthouse for a mental health assessment after she claimed. To give himself more time, he told his colleagues that he was going to see his doctor later because he was feeling sick.

Instead, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, he drove into a parking lot where he hid a copper-colored, 2007 Ford Edge SUV, bought for cash, for use as a travel vehicle.

Casey White Escape: Timeline for Alabama Murder Fugitive with Suspicious Correctional Officer

White and White then left Tennessee and Indiana to travel north.

Authorities found Ford abandoned in Spring Hill, Tennessee. And on May 3, a car wash owner in Evansville, Indiana reported a possible scene

Surveillance images show a tall man, later identified as Casey White, during a self-serve car wash with a dark blue Ford F-150 pickup. The marshals rescued the car on Monday. Later that day, they caught up with White and White, who were using a gray Cadillac at the time.

“It’s hard to believe they’ve been here so long, but we’re lucky we stumbled upon them today,” Sheriff Wedding said Monday.

Casey White Escape: U.S. Marshals Investigate Suspicious Link to Abandoned Vehicles in Evansville, Indiana

Vicky White served as a correctional officer for about 17 years. He was a former employee of the year at the prison and had told colleagues for months that he planned to retire to the beach. Despite the 1991 divorce, she remained close to him until the death of her ex-husband earlier this year.

His involvement in the jailbreak shocked his colleagues who considered him hardworking and dedicated to his work.

“Everyone thought he would retire,” Singleton said during a May 2 news briefing. “No one saw it coming.”

That day, authorities announced a warrant for Casey White’s escape, and the sheriff is still hopeful that his alleged assistance was forcibly removed.

“We all know it would be out of Vicky White’s character to do it voluntarily,” he said.

Alabama Detainee Casey White Escape: Fugitive Guard Vicky White Filed With New Charges

But in the end, before chasing the Indiana car, authorities would accuse him of additional offenses – fraud and forgery for allegedly using a fake name to buy a Ford SUV.

For Casey White, who was released on bail 11 days later, he could face the death penalty

“He probably saw it as a break,” said Seth Ferranti, a former federal fugitive and now a writer and filmmaker. “She had to stay in it for love.”

Casey White Alabama Prison Manhunt: Marshalls Track Down Gateway SUV

The recovered fugitive was serving a 75-year sentence for involvement in a violent crime in which multiple people were convicted of shooting, injuring one and killing a dog, as well as kidnapping, attempted murder and car jacking.

While in prison for the crime, investigators say he confessed to killing Connie Ridgeway in 2015, when a 58-year-old woman was stabbed to death in her own home.

“We hoped and prayed for the best possible outcome, and that’s not it,” Austin Williams, Rizvi’s son, told Gadget Clock Digital. “Our hearts go out to Vicky White’s family and friends.

In the confession he was transferred from the state jail to the county jail in 2020 for his charges. He returned to county custody earlier this year for a murder trial, which was due to begin next month.

But behind the scenes, he and Vicky White, the facility’s former assistant revision director, are said to have been involved in what Singleton described as a “special relationship” and a “prisonhouse romance” and had been involved in phone contact for two years.

“He will never see the light of day again,” Singleton said.