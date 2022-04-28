Former Alabama student gets 7 years for hiding terrorism funds to al Qaeda



A former student at the University of Alabama was sentenced on Wednesday to seven-and-a-half years in prison for concealing funding for the Islamic terrorist group Al Qaeda.

Prosecutors said in a statement that Ala Mohammad Abusad, 26, was ordered to spend 10 years in custody after his release.

Abusad pleaded guilty to embezzling funds in terrorism in 2019 when he told an undercover FBI agent how to send money to fighters involved in terrorism, and that money was “always needed,” authorities said.

He told agents to use fake names and addresses when sending electronic transfers to avoid identification by police. Prosecutors say Abusad introduced the undercover agent to a financial aide who “sent money to the Aq (Al Qaeda) brothers.”

Defense argued that Abusa’s childhood and mental health problems had made him vulnerable to the dangers of the Internet, WBMA-TV reported. Court documents state that a young girl was deprived of being the only Muslim family in a housing project in Tuscaloosa, where she was beaten by other children and a teacher.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.