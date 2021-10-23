Former Ambassador of Pakistan said, Dubai’s investment in Jammu and Kashmir is a big success for India

Since the investment agreement in Dubai’s Jammu and Kashmir, the Imran government of Pakistan has been cursing his own. Former ambassador Abdul Basit has fiercely targeted Imran Khan’s foreign policy.

Dubai’s investment deal in Jammu and Kashmir is being seen as a major strategic victory for India. Regarding this agreement, a former ambassador of Pakistan said that it is a big success of India and a big strategic defeat of Pakistan.

Abdul Basit, who was Pakistan’s ambassador to India, has said that the Dubai government’s signing of an agreement with the administration of Jammu and Kashmir for industrial development is a great success for India. He also said that this agreement is a blow to the foreign policy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. On Monday, an agreement was signed between the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Government of Dubai at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar to enhance infrastructure and industries in the region.

Former Ambassador Abdul Basit, reacting to this agreement, said that this agreement is a great success for India both in the context of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir. Because till now the members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had always put Pakistan’s sensitivities on Kashmir at the fore. This is the first time that an OIC member country is taking steps for development in Kashmir. Basit was Pakistan’s ambassador to India from 2014 to 2017.

Criticizing Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foreign policy, Basit said it is clear that Pakistan has handed over land to India. He said that earlier OIC member countries never allowed Pakistan to feel that Muslim nation and OIC were not standing behind us on Kashmir issue. They weren’t very vocal, but they didn’t even work against it.

He further said that efforts should be made to find a solution. But is it acceptable that everything goes one sided? Kashmir should be handed over to India. Now the situation is that Muslim nations are signing agreement with India.

Let us inform that India’s Industry and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said at the time of this agreement that the world has faith in India. The country will play an important role in global trade in future. An example of that trust is this agreement between the Government of Dubai and the administration of Jammu and Kashmir. Goyal said that this agreement is the first step. After this people from all over the world will come to Jammu and Kashmir to invest.