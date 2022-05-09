Former Arizona sheriff’s deputy arrested for allegedly crashing weddings and stealing newlyweds’ gifts



A former Arizona deputy sheriff’s deputy has been accused of breaking up 11 marriages and stealing gifts worth thousands of dollars from newlyweds, the Chandler Police Department said this week.

London Earl Rankin, 54, was arrested Thursday on two counts of burglary in connection with a burglary at two Phoenix-area weddings last month.

Chandler said he had faced several drug charges after police found amphetamines and fentanyl in his possession.

Rankin posed as a guest at the wedding and stole boxes of wedding cards. Phoenix-area wedding boxes were both 3,000 to $ 6,000.

During the investigation, police uncovered at least 11 recent incidents of similar wedding thefts in the eastern Arizona region, for which Rankin may be responsible.

Surveillance images released by the Chandler Police Department show Rankin wearing a button-down shirt and slacks, which he carried in a plastic bag with boxes of wedding cards.

Rankin retired from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in 2015 after 21 years in the Army.

After her arrest, she told police she had joined the wedding to hear the oath “because she was going through a divorce,” according to a possible reason statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.