Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden impressed sporting brotherhood displayed by arch-rivals India and Pakistan T20 World Cup clash set an example

India lost by 10 wickets in this match of Super 12 played on Sunday. This is Pakistan’s first win over India in the ICC World Cup. Virat Kohli hugging the hero of the winning team, Mohammad Rizwan, was one of the best pictures of the match.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden is very happy with the camaraderie shown by India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match. Praising this, he said that the players have set an example by their behaviour.

India lost by 10 wickets in this match of Super 12 played on Sunday. This is Pakistan’s first win over India in the ICC World Cup. Indian captain Virat Kohli hugging the hero of the winning team, Mohammad Rizwan, was one of the best pictures of the match.

Hayden, who worked as a batting consultant with Pakistan’s T20 team, said in a video message, “What inspired me more than performance was the great sports camaraderie.” Former India captain and team mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also seen talking to Pakistan players including skipper Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik and pacer Shahnawaz Dahani after the game ended.

Matthew Hayden said that the players of India and Pakistan set a good example of how we as human beings should treat each other. “It’s a part of the game, so it’s nice to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni interacting with some of the Pakistani players and Virat Kohli and Rizwan showing camaraderie after a tough battle on the field,” he added.

Matthew Hayden, working as a commentator in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was appointed as the batting consultant by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of the start of the World Cup on 17 October. The 49-year-old was also impressed with the opening spell of Australian fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shaheen Afridi took the wickets of openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the opening spell itself.

“Pakistan have a lot of momentum not only here but also at home. Shaheen is truly a leader within the bowling group… Nothing beats quickness mixed with some skill.